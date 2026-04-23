The Budget-Friendly IKEA Hack That Hides Kitchen Countertop Clutter In Style

It's incredible how quickly kitchen countertops can become overrun with clutter. Despite our best efforts and creation of systems that might seem effective in the moment, the many things that make their way to our countertops have a cumulative effect that ends up just looking like a mess. The solution to countertop chaos is to get things behind closed doors and drawers, but not everyone has the cabinet space to do so. Thankfully, the affordable and adorable storage solution for kitchen countertop clutter is a simple DIY hack from IKEA.

TikTok user kerry_villers shared how she used the $34.99 IKEA MOPPE mini storage chest to create her own vintage-inspired countertop tea chest. Instead of the visual clutter of clear containers full of tea bags on the counter, she took advantage of the closed MOPPE drawers to organize yet hide her tea supplies. By flipping the drawers backward, staining the birch plywood cabinet, and adding bin pulls with label holders, the MOPPE was transformed into a practical storage piece with apothecary-cabinet vibes.

You could use this for a tea station, or use it to organize coffee supplies and pods, office supplies, smaller miscellaneous junk drawer items, or any other small items that need wrangling in your kitchen. But why stop there? This lovely DIY works in any room of your home to clear up counter, vanity, or desk space by neatly containing objects in a beautiful way. Without further ado, let's break down the beginner-friendly steps of using a smart, attractive, and budget-friendly IKEA item to help you organize a cluttered kitchen.