The Effortless IKEA Hack That Keeps Kitchen Countertop Clutter Organized

When it comes to looking after the cleanliness of your kitchen countertops, it's often the smallest things that create the biggest organizational hassles. Measuring cups, spices, bottles of oil, and phone chargers are all examples of items that can give your meal prep space a cluttered look. However, these same items are also examples of stuff that you're probably using in your kitchen on a daily basis. Therefore, chucking them into the nearest drawer or cabinet usually isn't the best way to prevent them from becoming clutter, especially since you'll just have to go digging around for them later. Tidying them up with a DIY shelf made from two of IKEA's OSTBIT plate holders and some treated scrap wood, however, could be a far more effective solution. All you need to do is stand the plate holders up vertically, so that their pins are facing each other, and then fit a couple of boards over the tops of the pins at a few different levels.

Building such a countertop shelf is a surprisingly budget-friendly project. The two OSTBIT plate holders together will cost you just $12, and you might already have the scrap wood planks you need in your garage or basement. The only other thing you may want for assembling the shelf is some wood glue or epoxy glue to attach the pieces to one another. Chances are, you probably already have such an adhesive at home, too. Though simple in design, your new shelf is perfect for small items and sure to fit in nicely alongside your other chic-looking kitchen storage solutions.