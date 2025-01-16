Wood Finish & Food Safety: Here's What You Need To Know

Charcuterie boards, cutting boards, wooden bowls, wooden utensils, spurtles, muddlers, serving platters. All of these items made of wood are popular and practical in our daily life. As a professional woodworker, I refer to this category of products as "treenware." They're wooden objects designed for use in the kitchen to be used with food. But can the finishes on these items harm us? Are they toxic? Wooden bowls and boards have been used in kitchens for centuries, so the question of whether they are safe to use might be considered an odd one. But just because the wood used today is the same as it was 100 years ago does not mean the finishes applied to the wood remains the same. You'll need to consider the safety of these products, but know that the risk of toxins is negligible — mostly.

So, the question is: if you are going to buy wooden kitchen utensils, how do you know if the finish will harm your food or you? Additionally, if you are making something like a cutting board or maintaining one you've purchased, which product should you use? Adding to the food-safe question is the rising popularity of treenware that makes use of epoxy resin. The epoxy is colored with dyes and minerals to create gorgeous charcuterie boards, salad bowls, and the like, but will the resins leak chemicals into your food? While Mrs. Seegar, my high school chemistry teacher (whose class I dropped to avoid failing) can confirm I am not a chemist, I can provide a few guidelines for you to keep your food safe.