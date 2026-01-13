Keep Small Kitchen Clutter Organized With An IKEA Hack That's Sleek & Functional

Kitchen counters are one of the top places that get cluttered in a home. But if you use the stand as an organizer, it can help you say goodbye to your kitchen counter clutter. Essentially, it's like gaining a whole new drawer without giving up any extra space. Start by deciding what you'd like to use the stand for. Does your coffee area tend to get messy with accessories? Create the ultimate coffee station by storing your pods, stirrers, and teabags inside the sectioned drawer. Then, place your coffee machine and a few mugs on top — and voilà, it'll look stylish and contain the clutter.

You could also use the stand for utensils to free up drawer space. Find a spot for the stand on your countertop, then fill it with your sorted silverware. Use the top surface for a knife block and a cooking utensil holder. You could even add charming decor or salt and pepper shakers. Or, turn the stand into a mini office for your kitchen! The drawer could hold items like pens, notepads, sunglasses, and keys, while the surface could be used as a mail and charging station.

IKEA's Elloven monitor stand comes in either black or white, so pick which color matches your kitchen the best. Place it where you believe it would be the most useful to make the most out of this multipurpose storage stand. Since it elevates the items that you put on top, it can help them stand out from the rest, whether it be a bread basket or your favorite spices. There are so many ways to use the stand to help with kitchen clutter — it just takes a bit of imagination.