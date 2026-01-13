Keep Small Kitchen Clutter Organized With An IKEA Hack That's Sleek & Functional
As most know, cleaning the kitchen is more than just washing dishes and sweeping the floor. The counters are notorious for accumulating clutter, which adds to the chore when you need to find everything a home. Even drawers can become messy if you're not careful to keep all of the items organized. But instead of living with the chaos, the following hack can help tidy up your kitchen in a stylish way. It all starts with the IKEA Elloven monitor stand. While it's advertised as being a computer piece — it's also a brilliant storage solution in the kitchen because of its design.
The Elloven monitor stand is a flat, elevated surface featuring a bamboo drawer. It's 4 inches high, 18 1/2 inches wide, and just over 10 inches deep. What makes it so helpful is that you can use both the surface and the drawer for housing kitchen items. Set your small appliances, jars, or paper products on top, just like you would on a counter. Then, pull out the drawer and tuck away tiny supplies that you'd prefer to not have floating around for everyone to see. Regardless of your kitchen size, the stand (which is $30) allows you to maximize countertop space while keeping things organized. Plus, it's sharp looking, too.
Give the simple stand a brand new purpose
Kitchen counters are one of the top places that get cluttered in a home. But if you use the stand as an organizer, it can help you say goodbye to your kitchen counter clutter. Essentially, it's like gaining a whole new drawer without giving up any extra space. Start by deciding what you'd like to use the stand for. Does your coffee area tend to get messy with accessories? Create the ultimate coffee station by storing your pods, stirrers, and teabags inside the sectioned drawer. Then, place your coffee machine and a few mugs on top — and voilà, it'll look stylish and contain the clutter.
You could also use the stand for utensils to free up drawer space. Find a spot for the stand on your countertop, then fill it with your sorted silverware. Use the top surface for a knife block and a cooking utensil holder. You could even add charming decor or salt and pepper shakers. Or, turn the stand into a mini office for your kitchen! The drawer could hold items like pens, notepads, sunglasses, and keys, while the surface could be used as a mail and charging station.
IKEA's Elloven monitor stand comes in either black or white, so pick which color matches your kitchen the best. Place it where you believe it would be the most useful to make the most out of this multipurpose storage stand. Since it elevates the items that you put on top, it can help them stand out from the rest, whether it be a bread basket or your favorite spices. There are so many ways to use the stand to help with kitchen clutter — it just takes a bit of imagination.