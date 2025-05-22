The Clever Dollar Tree Cutting Board Hack That Will Tidy Up Your Kitchen

To create this Dollar Tree kitchen hack, you'll need 10 bamboo cutting boards. If you'd like to paint your final project, be sure to roughen up all sides of the boards with sandpaper first. Alternatively, if you'd like to leave them bare for a more natural look, you can go ahead and start the project. The first step is to pick one board to serve as the base of your shelf, then apply glue to the short edges of two other boards. Next, stick them to the short edges of the base, one on each side. It might help to lay everything on a table, long edges down, and place items (such as jars or books) on either side to keep the boards steady. Finish it off by gluing another board on top, and you've got yourself a storage cube. You're welcome to stop here if you need a one-tier shelf, but you can create the second and third tiers by gluing more boards, three at a time. Avoid adding more than three tiers, as the shelving unit might be unstable if it's too tall.

Worth noting, the original tutorial uses a combination of super glue and hot glue. Both options will get the job done, but if possible, consider using wood glue. Not only is this type of glue specifically designed for wood, but it won't dry too quickly, so you'll have time to adjust the boards if needed. You can also roughen up the edges of the boards with sandpaper or an old nail file to improve the bond of the glue. Once the organizer is assembled and dry, feel free to apply food-safe spray paint or acrylic paint if it fits your budget. Worried about moisture? Coat your creation with a layer of acrylic sealer.

Whether you use this shelving unit to store mugs, spices, or tins of loose tea, it's sure to help organize clutter in your kitchen. Happy making!