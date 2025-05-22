The Clever Dollar Tree Cutting Board Hack That Will Tidy Up Your Kitchen
Does it feel like your kitchen never has enough space? If so, you're not alone. Many of us know what it's like to deal with limited storage in the kitchen, along with the clutter that comes with it. This can be especially frustrating if you enjoy cooking or baking, two hobbies that often call for various gadgets and tools. The same goes if you like to collect fun mugs, old jars, or spices from your favorite cuisines. But even if you don't check any of these boxes, the fact still stands: A lack of kitchen storage can be stressful.
In a perfect world, we'd be able to magically add more counter space and cabinets to our kitchens. Since that's not possible, the next best option is to maximize the space we do have with organizational items. Such products can cost a pretty penny. But thanks to a project shared by @hometalk on TikTok, you can create an affordable three-tier shelf by using basic Dollar Tree bamboo cutting boards. The project is constructed with strong glue, meaning you won't need special woodworking tools or skills. It's also easy to customize, depending on your specific space and storage needs. Simply glue the boards together, let everything dry, then place your new shelving unit on your kitchen counter (or in your pantry) for additional storage space.
How to turn cutting boards into extra kitchen storage
To create this Dollar Tree kitchen hack, you'll need 10 bamboo cutting boards. If you'd like to paint your final project, be sure to roughen up all sides of the boards with sandpaper first. Alternatively, if you'd like to leave them bare for a more natural look, you can go ahead and start the project. The first step is to pick one board to serve as the base of your shelf, then apply glue to the short edges of two other boards. Next, stick them to the short edges of the base, one on each side. It might help to lay everything on a table, long edges down, and place items (such as jars or books) on either side to keep the boards steady. Finish it off by gluing another board on top, and you've got yourself a storage cube. You're welcome to stop here if you need a one-tier shelf, but you can create the second and third tiers by gluing more boards, three at a time. Avoid adding more than three tiers, as the shelving unit might be unstable if it's too tall.
Worth noting, the original tutorial uses a combination of super glue and hot glue. Both options will get the job done, but if possible, consider using wood glue. Not only is this type of glue specifically designed for wood, but it won't dry too quickly, so you'll have time to adjust the boards if needed. You can also roughen up the edges of the boards with sandpaper or an old nail file to improve the bond of the glue. Once the organizer is assembled and dry, feel free to apply food-safe spray paint or acrylic paint if it fits your budget. Worried about moisture? Coat your creation with a layer of acrylic sealer.
Whether you use this shelving unit to store mugs, spices, or tins of loose tea, it's sure to help organize clutter in your kitchen. Happy making!