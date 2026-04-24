Erin Napier Reveals How She Transforms Old Memories Into Precious Home Decor

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Designer Erin Napier is overflowing with handy ideas for the home, including how to bring instant charm to a boring bathroom. When it comes to displaying memories that aren't traditional photographs, she likes to use a very classic item: shadow boxes. Napier shared the idea while visiting "The TODAY Show" with her husband, Ben, who's a woodworker. The talented pair co-host HGTV's "Home Town," where they band together for house restorations. But in terms of their own decor, shadow boxes are on the list.

There are all kinds of tokens worth holding onto for memory's sake. Many times, though, they end up in boxes, drawers, or tucked away in the attic. You could instead preserve some of them in shadow boxes to hang up as decor. According to Erin Napier, who wrote the book "Heirloom Rooms," she has two special leaves inside a shadow box on their wall, which were once Thanksgiving place cards for the couple.

If you're not familiar with shadow boxes, they're similar to picture frames, only with a deeper design so that you can display 3-dimensional treasures. You could also use a combination of items, like if you wanted to mount old medals and photos in a shadow box. It's about picking memorable objects that are close to your heart. Not to mention, it can be budget-friendly decor.