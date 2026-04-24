Erin Napier Reveals How She Transforms Old Memories Into Precious Home Decor
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Designer Erin Napier is overflowing with handy ideas for the home, including how to bring instant charm to a boring bathroom. When it comes to displaying memories that aren't traditional photographs, she likes to use a very classic item: shadow boxes. Napier shared the idea while visiting "The TODAY Show" with her husband, Ben, who's a woodworker. The talented pair co-host HGTV's "Home Town," where they band together for house restorations. But in terms of their own decor, shadow boxes are on the list.
There are all kinds of tokens worth holding onto for memory's sake. Many times, though, they end up in boxes, drawers, or tucked away in the attic. You could instead preserve some of them in shadow boxes to hang up as decor. According to Erin Napier, who wrote the book "Heirloom Rooms," she has two special leaves inside a shadow box on their wall, which were once Thanksgiving place cards for the couple.
If you're not familiar with shadow boxes, they're similar to picture frames, only with a deeper design so that you can display 3-dimensional treasures. You could also use a combination of items, like if you wanted to mount old medals and photos in a shadow box. It's about picking memorable objects that are close to your heart. Not to mention, it can be budget-friendly decor.
Create cherishable home decor out of shadow boxes
Shadow boxes come in various sizes, so it's important to pick ones that will fit the memories you want to place inside them. This Americanflat shadow box frame on Amazon is 16 by 20, which would be big enough to craft a memory-filled statement piece for your wall. For example, you could fill it with seashells or souvenirs from a family vacation. But if you'd rather preserve just a singular item, such as a pressed flower from your sweetheart, Hobby Lobby carries this 3 by 4 inch Green Tree Gallery wood shadow box. Displaying the frames lets you relive your memories daily while also decorating your space. You can also play into your home's style. Just imagine how fitting those seashells would be in a coastal family room that brings in the beach.
During their appearance on "TODAY," the HGTV stars demonstrated how easy it is to set up a shadow box. All you need are pins or double-sided tape. Ben Napier attached several leaves to the inside back surface of a box using pins. Then, they simply closed the frame back up. The leaves had a beautiful connection to their wedding, so it quickly became a decor piece with so much meaning behind it. As Erin Napier suggested, you could even add a brass nameplate to describe the memory inside. If you need an example, these Rierdge antique label holders from Amazon come in a pack of 30.
More ideas for bringing memorable shadow boxes to life
Although you can make a very simple shadow box to highlight your memories, as Erin Napier did, you can also craft one that's more elaborate. Change the frame's background with colored paper or fabric. Mix together multiple items; however, it's a good idea not to expand past a specific theme. For instance, if you want to create a shadow box to celebrate your baby, you could incorporate a knitted hat, footprints, their first outfit, and a photo. Hang it in their room, and it'll be the sweetest decor. You could also use small items like silverware, recipe cards, jewelry, old tools, a collection of tiny photo frames, or other personal trinkets.
Practice setting up your shadow box to ensure you're happy with the design before attaching the items to the backboard. Try not to clutter the frame, so you can appreciate each item and have a visually appealing piece. You can also pick a shadow box that'll blend with both your home's style and the contents inside. One idea is to use vintage-looking frames to help complement memories of ancestors. Since shadow boxes can be secured to the wall or set up on a tabletop, you can place them anywhere that needs added warmth. With how special they are, they might become your favorite decor pieces in the house.