No More Boring Bathrooms: Erin Napier's Simple Swap Brings Instant Charm

When planning a remodel, your attention might drift towards larger rooms that you spend more time in, such as your living room or bedroom. Don't forget to update your bathroom, too, though. It doesn't have to be difficult to create a spa-like bathroom. In fact, HGTV's Erin Napier has a simple suggestion that can totally change the vibe of this space. Swap out your old white fixtures for something with a little more color. Your sink, bathtub, toilet, and even the faucets themselves can all be replaced with more colorful options.

The sink and toilet Napier used in an episode of "Home Town" were a lovely, subtle shade of dusty green (via YouTube), but bathroom fixtures have come in many colors and shades over the decades. The earliest colorful fixtures were primarily pastels, appearing in the 1920s. However, you may be more familiar with the more vibrant colors that were popular in the 1970s. While they fell out of fashion for a little while, these colorful toilets, sinks, and tubs have found their way back into the hearts and homes of many.

This resurgence of popularity has a bit more in common with the earlier editions, as pastel and muted colors are both trendy and easier to work with. If you're intimidated by the idea of a bright orange or lime green toilet, you can breathe a sigh of relief. Sticking with tamer colors like peach or sage is perfectly in line with the trend and Napier's own design. Of course, if you'd rather take a risk on a more daring shade, you're welcome to give it a try.