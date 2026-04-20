No More Wasted Shelf Space: A Smarter Way To Store Blankets Without The Clutter

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Even when the weather is warm, blankets are an essential part of a comfortable living room. They're great for lounging, and tossing one over your legs in an air-conditioned house can be the perfect comfort as you settle down. Unfortunately, they usually take up a lot of shelf space. And if your dream is to have an organized linen closet, those blankets have got to go! But instead of draping them all around the living room and creating visual clutter, why not consider a firewood rack for storage? It's another chilly-weather item that's great year round because of how useful it is for blanket storage, keeping them neat, tidy, and at your fingertips in an attractive stack.

While you could always DIY a firewood rack from wood pallets or spare lumber from a past project, a repurposed portable version that cradles just a small amount of logs is a functional and fitting choice. Picture one that you'd set right next to a fireplace. The racks have many different looks, typically appearing in metal, canvas, or wicker materials that can work as part of your decor while creating storage.

If you don't have a log holder already, popular iron varieties such as this Fire Beauty Folding Firewood Rack offer a classic look. Meanwhile, styles like the rattan Woven Log Holder from Magnolia feature a basket handle to help you transport your blankets from the laundry room to the living room. You'll see scores of options online, but finding one secondhand, such as in a thrift store or through community groups, would definitely be a score.