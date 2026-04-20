No More Wasted Shelf Space: A Smarter Way To Store Blankets Without The Clutter
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Even when the weather is warm, blankets are an essential part of a comfortable living room. They're great for lounging, and tossing one over your legs in an air-conditioned house can be the perfect comfort as you settle down. Unfortunately, they usually take up a lot of shelf space. And if your dream is to have an organized linen closet, those blankets have got to go! But instead of draping them all around the living room and creating visual clutter, why not consider a firewood rack for storage? It's another chilly-weather item that's great year round because of how useful it is for blanket storage, keeping them neat, tidy, and at your fingertips in an attractive stack.
While you could always DIY a firewood rack from wood pallets or spare lumber from a past project, a repurposed portable version that cradles just a small amount of logs is a functional and fitting choice. Picture one that you'd set right next to a fireplace. The racks have many different looks, typically appearing in metal, canvas, or wicker materials that can work as part of your decor while creating storage.
If you don't have a log holder already, popular iron varieties such as this Fire Beauty Folding Firewood Rack offer a classic look. Meanwhile, styles like the rattan Woven Log Holder from Magnolia feature a basket handle to help you transport your blankets from the laundry room to the living room. You'll see scores of options online, but finding one secondhand, such as in a thrift store or through community groups, would definitely be a score.
Use a firewood rack for the cutest blanket storage solution
Before adding your lovely blanket collection to the firewood log holder, make sure to thoroughly clean it (for obvious reasons). Then, decide where you want to keep it. Find a home for it in the living room or bedroom so it's close by when watching TV. You could also choose a spot that's not out in the open, like in the laundry room — if your only goal is to save linen closet space. You can always grab a blanket from the rack when needed, similar to keeping them tucked away on a shelf.
Now, gather all of your blankets, fold them, and pile them into the rack. To make your new storage solution even more visually appealing, you could roll the blankets instead of folding them. That will add to the charm of it all, since they'll be shaped like wood logs, and some suggest rolling takes up less space. It can also help prevent the blankets from becoming messy when someone tries to grab a specific one from the pile. And if you end up with any that won't fit, it'll be much easier to apply a few alternative techniques to decorate with throw blankets throughout the room, keeping them tidy and accessible at all times.