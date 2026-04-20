Think Twice Before Reaching For Vinegar To Kill Crabgrass - Here's Why

Crabgrass is a weed that's hard to fight off. It thrives among various types of grass, taking over thanks to its ability to grow in high heat and bright sunlight. This annual weed also reproduces easily, with a single crabgrass plant able to produce as many as 150,000 seeds. DIY crabgrass elimination methods are often recommended — including boiling the weed and trying to kill it with vinegar. However, you may want to think twice before breaking out your regular ol' household vinegar as an easy way to kill the crabgrass that's popping up in your pavement cracks or on your lawn.

Speaking exclusively to Hunker, Assistant Extension Professor of Horticulture and Ornamental Horticulture Specialist at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension Dr. Manjot Sidhu explains why vinegar doesn't work to eliminate crabgrass. "Average household vinegar has a low concentration of acetic acid ... which is only effective in killing the upper green part of the crabgrass, while the deep root system still survives," Dr. Sidhu explains. "The plant is able to regrow from that root system."

Thinking about reaching for a stronger or more specialized kind of vinegar for your DIY homemade vinegar weed killer? Unfortunately, Dr. Sidhu tells us that even this type won't kill crabgrass. "Horticultural vinegar has higher concentration ... of acetic acid as compared to regular vinegar," she explains. But, like regular vinegar, "horticulture grade vinegar works on controlling young, small plants of crabgrass ... In mature plants, it also acts as a contact herbicide only on the foliage, but is unable to affect the root system, leading to regrowth."