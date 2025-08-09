One Of The Easiest Ways To Kill Crabgrass (And Whether It's Right For You)

All you wanted to do was get rid of some crabgrass in your garden or lawn, and you encountered a familiar dilemma: there's a powerful chemical compound used to control a biological scourge, but its negative side effects make us question the wisdom of its use. Meanwhile, the scourge it was meant to combat has developed ways to resist the compound's miraculous powers. Such is the story of quinclorac. It's a very effective way to control crabgrass when used correctly, but you may be wondering if it's the right product to use.

Crabgrass (Digitaria spp.) is the bane of many a yard. It's highly adaptable to many different soil types and climate conditions throughout the United States. It can grow in bare spots where little else grows and survive the assault of lawnmowers. Each plant produces thousands of seeds (up to 150,000!) that can remain in your soil for three years, or sometimes longer. And cutting crabgrass back or spraying it with vinegar or some other homemade weed killer no more "kills" crabgrass than a barber kills hair. It just grows back from the roots. But there's a good reason that quinclorac, developed and tested in the 1980s, is extensively used in lawns, gardens, and in agriculture: it can selectively control broadleaf weeds and weedy grasses without damaging crops, lawns, or garden plants. But its side effects may make you think twice about using it.