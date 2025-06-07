How To Kill Crabgrass With A DIY Remedy From Your Kitchen

What is crabgrass? Crabgrass (Digitaria) is an aggressive warm-season annual plant that is an unwanted visitor in gardens and yards. It often outperforms other plants, crowding them out and using up important nutrients in the soil. Its pale green color and distinctive shape look out of place in a healthy, bright green lawn, so it is a common nemesis to those trying to create a perfect yard. (To get that perfect look it's one of many lawn problems you'll need to repair.) Crabgrass is also persona non grata in vegetable and flower gardens. It's a very hardy plant but can be killed with herbicides. However, another surprising way to do so is with baking soda. Yes, you can get rid of crabgrass using the crystalline white powder found in your kitchen. Baking soda, also known as sodium bicarbonate, is chemically identified as a base, an alkaline that will desiccate plants and kill them if properly applied.

It is important to remember that sodium bicarbonate will kill most plants, not just crabgrass. For that reason, it is important to accurately apply baking soda as a weed killer, only on the weeds and not near a plant or plants you favor. For that reason, it is recommended to shield off the plants you don't want harmed. Sheet plastic, cardboard, newspapers, or the like will create an effective physical barrier. In addition, use a method of putting the powder on the crabgrass that allows you to direct it exactly where it needs to be. Before you apply the sodium bicarbonate, wet the crabgrass. The moisture will help the baking soda to stick to the crabgrass and do its work more effectively.