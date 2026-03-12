The Overlooked Solution That Can Help Stop Crabgrass From Taking Over Your Yard
Crabgrass is arguably one of your lawn's worst enemies. Despite its name, crabgrass isn't really a type of grass at all. It's an annual weed that tends to sneak in when soil temperatures reach 60 degrees Fahrenheit for at least 3 days in a row, according to Perdue University Extension. Depending on your region, crabgrass may start to crop up in early to late spring, where it then flowers and spreads seeds throughout the summer before dying at first frost. Without proper control, crabgrass can be problematic this season as well as the next. While some of the more tried-and-true methods of crabgrass management often include heathy lawn maintenance and applying the correct pre-emergent at the right time of year, targeted use of mulch is another possible solution that may control this weed before it overtakes your yard.
The term "mulch" is pretty broad. At its core, it can be defined as either an organic or inorganic material used to cover up soil for the control of weeds and moisture. Mulch also has the added benefit of improving the growth of trees and smaller plants, with some versions even increasing the aesthetic appeal of your property. Both types are typically used in landscape beds, raised gardens, and around trees or shrubs. However, organic mulch is considered more effective for weed control over inorganic versions. If you're specifically looking to get a handle on crabgrass in landscape and garden beds before it spreads out into your yard, mulch can help by stopping small weeds from taking root because it blocks out the sunlight they need to grow. The right mulch can also prevent further weed germination.
How to use mulch to prevent crabgrass growth in your yard
First, you will need to decide which type of organic mulch you want to use for crabgrass control. Options are often based on availability, budget, and visual preferences, and may include bark chips, straw, leaves, grass clippings, and nutshells. Apply your selected mulch throughout garden beds and around trees to help prevent crabgrass from growing in these areas and spreading to your lawn. For weeds like crabgrass, the University of Tennessee Agricultural Extension Service recommends applying between 2 and 4 inches of mulch for adequate control.
Add more mulch whenever the organic materials decompose. While perhaps considered a drawback compared with inorganic mulches like gravel or stones, your work to keep the mulch replenished can go a long way in keeping crabgrass and other weeds in check. Despite the fact that crabgrass is an annual weed, the seeds it produces during germination can last for 3 years or longer in soil, per the University of California. This underscores the need to not only use mulch in non-grassy areas of your yard to prevent crabgrass from spreading into your lawn, but such an extended seed viability also necessitates mulch replenishment as soon as you notice the material naturally breaking down. If you happen to notice new crabgrass growth despite mulching, immediately pull the weeds by hand and rake the area to prevent any seeds from setting.
Also, know that landscape mulch complements healthy lawn maintenance. Crabgrass is less likely to grow in lawns that are kept 1 to 3 inches tall and are not overwatered. If desired, apply pre-emergent herbicides in the spring for additional protection.