The Overlooked Solution That Can Help Stop Crabgrass From Taking Over Your Yard

Crabgrass is arguably one of your lawn's worst enemies. Despite its name, crabgrass isn't really a type of grass at all. It's an annual weed that tends to sneak in when soil temperatures reach 60 degrees Fahrenheit for at least 3 days in a row, according to Perdue University Extension. Depending on your region, crabgrass may start to crop up in early to late spring, where it then flowers and spreads seeds throughout the summer before dying at first frost. Without proper control, crabgrass can be problematic this season as well as the next. While some of the more tried-and-true methods of crabgrass management often include heathy lawn maintenance and applying the correct pre-emergent at the right time of year, targeted use of mulch is another possible solution that may control this weed before it overtakes your yard.

The term "mulch" is pretty broad. At its core, it can be defined as either an organic or inorganic material used to cover up soil for the control of weeds and moisture. Mulch also has the added benefit of improving the growth of trees and smaller plants, with some versions even increasing the aesthetic appeal of your property. Both types are typically used in landscape beds, raised gardens, and around trees or shrubs. However, organic mulch is considered more effective for weed control over inorganic versions. If you're specifically looking to get a handle on crabgrass in landscape and garden beds before it spreads out into your yard, mulch can help by stopping small weeds from taking root because it blocks out the sunlight they need to grow. The right mulch can also prevent further weed germination.