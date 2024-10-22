The Best Way To Get Rid Of Pesky Crabgrass Before It Takes Over Your Yard

Crabgrass (Digitaria sanguinalis) is a common lawn weed that loves to invade yards across North America. While it can pop up in nearly any turf, it has a particular affinity for lawns. As a fast-spreading summer annual, crabgrass sprawls across the ground, making it tough to control. Each plant can produce thousands of seeds throughout the summer, which settle into the soil and sprout the following year or several years later. So, getting rid of it means tackling not just the visible plant but also the hundreds of potential seeds lying in wait beneath the surface.

While crabgrass spreads quickly, the good news is that it's not too tough to control. If you're noticing just a couple of small crabgrass plants in your yard, your first line of defense is weeding by hand. This works because crabgrass has shallow roots. To make the job easier, water the area to soften the soil, then use an upright weeding tool, like a weed puller. If the crabgrass has already spread to multiple plants but is still minor, you could spray post-emergent crabgrass herbicide to kill them, but keep in mind that this could potentially harm other nearby plants, including edible ones.

In both cases, you'll need to treat the soil next year to prevent the seeds from turning into new plants. Sometimes, if the infestation has gotten out of hand, it's best to wait it out and let the plants die in the fall, then prevent the seeds from sprouting the following year with a pre-emergent herbicide instead.