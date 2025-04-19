The Best Time Of Year To Use Pre-Emergent On Your Lawn (And How To Apply It)

Unless you've joined a very small club of people who enjoy turfgrass interspersed with dandelions, henbit, clover, and other interlopers, applying a pre-emergent herbicide to your lawn is one of the most effective things you can do to kill weeds like henbit (whether you know their names or not). But when is the best time to do it?

To get clarity, Hunker spoke exclusively with Lawn Squad, Franchise Training Coordinator & Business Coach Ryan Walts about when and how to use pre-emergents most effectively. He emphasized how useful pre-emergents can be. "Their primary benefit is stopping weed seeds from ever sprouting," he said, "which means less time spent pulling or spraying weeds later on." And it's not just about having a uniform lawn, Walts said, but about eliminating competition for nutrients, water, and light. Weeds will happily consume these resources and, in the process, just as happily deprive your hard-earned grass of them.

Now, as for the "when" question? Because pre-emergents do their work before weeds emerge, early spring is the ideal time to apply them. But Walts also cautions that you shouldn't foil your own efforts by stifling new grass growth. "It's important to remember pre-emergents can also inhibit the growth of new grass seed," he said. "If you're planning to overseed or repair your lawn at the same time you apply pre-emergent, avoid using pre-emergent in those areas to allow the grass seed to establish properly."