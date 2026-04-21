The Forgotten Vintage Thrift Store Find People Are Repurposing For Clever Decor
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Carrying a handkerchief isn't as common of a practice as it used to be. After all, disposable tissues are easy to grab, readily available, and considered more hygienic. But a vintage handkerchief shouldn't have to spend its last days at the thrift store. Not just pieces of cloth for blowing your nose, they're also accessories in fashion, and were once used as tokens to express feelings of romance. If you want to give a thrifted handkerchief yet another purpose, try transforming it into a beautiful, decorative bowl. There's a clever DIY where you stiffen the fabric, which helps the handkerchief become a very usable container. It's a thrift store flip that makes adorable countertop decor.
Handkerchiefs come in countless colors and patterns, so it shouldn't be difficult to find one that you love. You might even have old hanky heirlooms saved that you've been wanting to free from a box. While the project will indeed change their texture, it'd be a wonderful way to display them. If not, look for a vintage handkerchief at the thrift store that seems very gently used with no marks or stains. And, as with anything bought secondhand, it's important to go home and wash it before jumping into the project. Grab some fabric stiffener, like this bottle of Aleene's Fabric Stiffener, as well as a large bowl, plastic wrap, a disposable bowl, and gloves (if you want to keep your hands from getting messy).
Make a cute & charming bowl out of a vintage handkerchief
Lay your supplies out on a workspace that you don't mind possibly getting dripped on (or lay a sheet of something waterproof down). Now, turn your large bowl upside down and cover the bottom with plastic wrap. Set it aside for a moment. Add some fabric stiffener to the disposable bowl (approximately a few tablespoons), then place your handkerchief inside of it. Using gloved hands, scrunch the hankie in the stiffener until it's fully covered. Gently squeeze the material to remove any excess liquid.
Next, spread your handkerchief out and place it over the inverted bowl. Go over the fabric with your hands to help smooth it — or, let the hanky stay draped for a different look. Either way, you'll end up creating a decor piece that'd be perfect for a vintage-style living room. Let the handkerchief stay on the bowl until it's completely dry. Once it is, you can peel the stiffened material off and it should remain in a bowl shape. Repeat this process with as many old handkerchiefs as you like.
The beauty behind these DIY handkerchief bowls is that they're both lovely and very useful. You can store small items in one — although, do keep in mind that it won't be quite as sturdy as a regular container. Set your bowl in the middle of a coffee table to hold your TV remotes, coasters, or (ironically) a box of tissues. Have you been seeking a gorgeous jewelry storage solution? Turn your vintage handkerchief bowl into one. Or, use it in the entryway as a catchall container. With how easy these handkerchief bowls are to make, you might have another reason to go thrift shopping!