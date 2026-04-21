The Forgotten Vintage Thrift Store Find People Are Repurposing For Clever Decor

Lay your supplies out on a workspace that you don't mind possibly getting dripped on (or lay a sheet of something waterproof down). Now, turn your large bowl upside down and cover the bottom with plastic wrap. Set it aside for a moment. Add some fabric stiffener to the disposable bowl (approximately a few tablespoons), then place your handkerchief inside of it. Using gloved hands, scrunch the hankie in the stiffener until it's fully covered. Gently squeeze the material to remove any excess liquid.

Next, spread your handkerchief out and place it over the inverted bowl. Go over the fabric with your hands to help smooth it — or, let the hanky stay draped for a different look. Either way, you'll end up creating a decor piece that'd be perfect for a vintage-style living room. Let the handkerchief stay on the bowl until it's completely dry. Once it is, you can peel the stiffened material off and it should remain in a bowl shape. Repeat this process with as many old handkerchiefs as you like.

The beauty behind these DIY handkerchief bowls is that they're both lovely and very useful. You can store small items in one — although, do keep in mind that it won't be quite as sturdy as a regular container. Set your bowl in the middle of a coffee table to hold your TV remotes, coasters, or (ironically) a box of tissues. Have you been seeking a gorgeous jewelry storage solution? Turn your vintage handkerchief bowl into one. Or, use it in the entryway as a catchall container. With how easy these handkerchief bowls are to make, you might have another reason to go thrift shopping!