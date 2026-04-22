Transform Dollar Tree Kitchen Finds Into A Cute Spring Decor Piece For Any Room

The first thing to do is paint the wooden cutting board a lovely springtime color. You don't have to worry about the back, but make sure to get the sides. Give four of the beads a coat of paint as well. Then, cut the mat so that it can fit just inside of the cutting board (approximately an inch smaller in height and length). The next step is to add a spring decal to the center of the mat. Make your own with a Cricut machine, or grab a set online, such as Shejdgart Spring Rub on Transfers. Once you're happy with your choice, transfer it over.

Attach pieces of foam mounting squares to the back corners of the mat, and they will allow you to secure the mat to the board. Once it's attached, glue a bead to each corner of the sign's front, directly over the squares. You will now have a precious sign to place in any room that could use a pop of spring. Keep in mind that you can add other decorative touches, like Hobby Lobby's Spring Icons Mini Wood Shapes that come in various designs. They also carry Spring Beauty Flower Embellishments if you prefer a little sparkle.

You can easily set your sign on a bookcase, counter, or dresser top and lean it against the wall. But if you'd rather hang your wooden sign, one option is to use a piece of thick jute twine to make a hanger. Glue an upside-down U-shaped piece near the top. Then, attach sturdy paper across the ends of the twine. Once it's dry and secure, hang the sign on the wall of your choice.