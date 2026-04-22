Transform Dollar Tree Kitchen Finds Into A Cute Spring Decor Piece For Any Room
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Springtime is all about cuteness — whether it's frolicking creatures or an array of pastel colors. Naturally, many of us want our homes to reflect the season, so we sprinkle in decor that matches the vibe. But why stop at adding a burst of color to your front door when you can easily spread the love to other areas of the home as well? It's time to head over to Dollar Tree's kitchen section. You can create the sweetest sign using a Cooking Concepts Bamboo Cutting Board and a Cooking Concepts Chopping Mat. When combined, they make the perfect base, while a handful of embellishments helps transforms it into springtime decor.
Although it's the season to get outside and enjoy the weather, a creative DIY can be uplifting, too. Interestingly, cutting boards are no strangers to these projects. You can even repurpose a Dollar Tree cutting board into kitchen decor that's also quite cute. The Crazy Craft Lady shared how to make this DIY spring sign, which is affordable, customizable, and fun to create. To bring it to life, you'll need acrylic or chalk paint, a rub-on springtime decal, foam mounting squares, and a heavy-duty glue. In addition, grab half wooden beads, like Timburst 15-millimeter Semi-Circular Wood Beads.
Celebrate spring with this charming sign made from a cutting board and mat
The first thing to do is paint the wooden cutting board a lovely springtime color. You don't have to worry about the back, but make sure to get the sides. Give four of the beads a coat of paint as well. Then, cut the mat so that it can fit just inside of the cutting board (approximately an inch smaller in height and length). The next step is to add a spring decal to the center of the mat. Make your own with a Cricut machine, or grab a set online, such as Shejdgart Spring Rub on Transfers. Once you're happy with your choice, transfer it over.
Attach pieces of foam mounting squares to the back corners of the mat, and they will allow you to secure the mat to the board. Once it's attached, glue a bead to each corner of the sign's front, directly over the squares. You will now have a precious sign to place in any room that could use a pop of spring. Keep in mind that you can add other decorative touches, like Hobby Lobby's Spring Icons Mini Wood Shapes that come in various designs. They also carry Spring Beauty Flower Embellishments if you prefer a little sparkle.
You can easily set your sign on a bookcase, counter, or dresser top and lean it against the wall. But if you'd rather hang your wooden sign, one option is to use a piece of thick jute twine to make a hanger. Glue an upside-down U-shaped piece near the top. Then, attach sturdy paper across the ends of the twine. Once it's dry and secure, hang the sign on the wall of your choice.