How To Repurpose A Dollar Tree Cutting Board Into An Adorable Kitchen Decor Piece
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Decorating your kitchen in a way that works with the rest of your home's aesthetic takes time, thought, and money, especially when it comes to eye-catching art. Fortunately, if you want wall decor ideas and inspiration that don't break the bank, you need look no further than your local Dollar Tree. Rather than scanning the decor aisle, look for everyday items you can DIY into stunning art that fits your home's aesthetic. One whimsical piece you can make for cheap is a flower basket and sign combo, made from a wooden cutting board and a few other inexpensive items. A little glue and ingenuity never looked so good. This is a project that works for any level of crafting experience.
The way to put this project together is simple. Connect a wood crate with glue to the base of the cutting board and fill it with beautiful flowers. There are plenty of opportunities in terms of Dollar Tree DIYs to make stunning wall art on a budget, and this floral cutting board project offers lots of room for personalization. It makes a great look for spring, but it can be altered to suit any season or occasion with a few tweaks. Add an image, logo, motto, or quote to the cutting board to tell a story in whatever room you place it in.
Bringing your Dollar Tree wall art DIY to life
To get your DIY on the go, you'll need to head to Dollar Tree for a Cooking Concepts bamboo cutting board, a Crafter's Square wood slat crate, a floral dry green foam block, and greenery of your choice. Dollar Tree's floral garden artificial greenery mix bush is a nice option because of the leaf to flower ratio. You'll also need scissors, wood glue, and any paint or stain you want to use to make your little garden box unique. Whether you're looking for Boho wall decor ideas to jazz up your space or hanging art with a modern aesthetic, this project is a great place to start. Once your materials are collected, it's time to get crafting.
Place the cutting board on a flat crafting surface so it is resting vertically. Glue one long side of your wood slat crate to the bottom of the board, creating a box at the base. Paint or stain the wood and let it dry. Insert the green floral foam in the box and add sprigs of foliage and blossoms to fill the basket. Customize your creation by gluing on beads, lace trim, decals such as Peacoblue rub on transfers, or anything else that suits your fancy. You can even swap out the flowers for utensils near the stove, or office supplies like pens and pencils near your recipe book or kitchen desk. However you style it, you'll have whimsical and affordable new wall decor on a Dollar Tree budget.