The One Flooring Trend HGTV's Christina Haack Is Ready To Retire

When you're planning a large renovation project, there are few questions more important than what you're going to do about your flooring. After all, this element of your interior takes up quite a bit of visual space. And beyond aesthetics, the functional benefits and drawbacks of specific flooring materials are also worth considering, especially in relation to kids, pets, and potential upkeep requirements. If you ask interior design expert and HGTV star Christina Haack, though, there's one kind of flooring you should pretty much always try to avoid — travertine. In an interview with Realtor, Haack claims that the "heavy Tuscan" style that comes with putting travertine down everywhere is something that she used to experiment with back in the 2000s, but doesn't like anymore. In a separate conversation with Parade, Haack notes that "...travertine's a hard material to get rid of", and says she thinks that it's not always popular with potential buyers because of how dated and dark it can look. In other words, it's one of those dreaded flooring materials that can lower the value of your home.

Though travertine, which is a luxury limestone, is reasonably durable, it also comes with a notable drawback that Haack doesn't mention in her discussions about the material, and that's how much it can cost. Travertine comes with a higher price tag per square foot than ceramic tile, porcelain tile, and luxury vinyl flooring. Installing travertine can also be expensive; thanks to the material's weight, you'll usually need to hire professionals to get the job done. It would seem that travertine is ultimately becoming just another outdated flooring option that it's time to ditch.