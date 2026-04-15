Gardener's DIY Fix For Weeds In Gravel Uses A Common Flooring Product
Gravel is one of the all-time great materials you can use to build long-lasting driveways and landscaping projects. Gravel provides superior drainage to other types of hardscaping materials and is really low-maintenance in terms of care. However, that loose surface that's so good for drainage means that weeds can pop through the gravel. The presence of weeds in an otherwise pristine gravel surface is a sight no one wants to look at. Thankfully, there is a handy DIY weed-suppressing fix one gardener, YouTuber Gardenary, has come up with that makes use of a common flooring product: Ram Board.
Ram Board is commonly used indoors to protect flooring during construction or renovation projects. The heavy-duty paper comes in long rolls of 38 inches wide by 100 feet long and is designed to withstand tough foot traffic, spills, tearing, and stains while still being breathable to allow airflow for curing floors.
It might seem a little odd to use a roll of heavy-duty flooring paper to prevent weeds in your garden, but the principle behind its use is relatively sound. Similar to landscaping fabric, which is one of the best ways to keep pesky weeds from growing in gravel, the Ram Board is meant to act as a barrier between the gravel and the weeds. Does it work, though?
How Ram Board works as a weed barrier
One of the major downsides of using landscaping fabric to successfully keep weeds from growing in gravel is the fact that it is made out of plastic derivatives like polypropylene or polyester. This can make landscape fabric a no-go for those seeking a more organic approach. Luckily, Ram Board flooring paper is an eco-friendly alternative, thanks to the fact that it is made of 100% recycled material and is Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified as a green product, according to the product's website.
Just as you would apply a layer of cardboard underneath the place you want to build a garden, the Ram Board will prevent light from reaching the weeds, effectively killing them. However, the Ram Board will also allow water and air to enter the soil, meaning that the ground will stay healthy while not popping with weeds. The paper will eventually compost and disintegrate, but that is not really a problem, as the weeds will have already been killed beneath the gravel.
To apply the Ram Board, measure out your space and cut the paper to size. Remove any existing weeds, then lay the paper down over the area. You can then pour your gravel on top for a crisp-looking walkway without a weed in sight.