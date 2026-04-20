Repurpose An Old Jar Lid And Clothespins Into Simply Charming DIY Decor
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Online crafting communities have made it obvious that almost every household object can be upcycled into charming home decor with a little DIY. Jar lids and clothespins are some of the surprising items that are quite useful in home projects. As a matter of fact, there are dozens of genius ways to use jar lids instead of tossing them. You can even pair them with wooden clothespins for a gorgeous, rustic candleholder design. All it takes are these common home essentials and a few embellishments to upgrade tealights in this hack.
Upcycling items is a great way to extend the use of purchases and embrace more eco-friendly living. At the same time it personalizes your space with one-of-a-kind decor. This concept is small but creative enough to stand on its own or be added to another decorative arrangement to create a stunning DIY centerpiece.
You'll need a pack of wooden clothespins and an old jar lid to start this hack. A lacey ribbon and artificial foliage are also necessary to add aesthetic value to the finished piece. You won't require glue, tape, or any other adhesive materials, making the whole project extremely simple. It's even easier than the other popular trend that repurposed an old jar lid into stunning home decor.
How to assemble the clothespin and jar lid candleholder
The best part about this project is that prepping the jar lid or clothespins is optional. The lid should be mostly hidden by the clothespins, so there's no need to paint it unless you want to hide any hint of clashing color. Painting or staining the clothespins is also unnecessary, unless you want to recolor them to better fit your interior design. For the jar lids, you can simply scruff them with sandpaper then apply a multi-surface spray paint. Alter the clothespins using DecoArt Americana Acrylic Gel Stain or by soaking them in a fabric dye, like Rit Liquid Fabric Dye.
Once these materials are acquired, and optionally prepped, begin the project by laying your jar lid upside down. Pin clothespins around the edge, clipping them onto the raised edges of the lid. Completely encircle the jar lid so it's hidden from view. Wrap a lacy ribbon, like the Floral Garden Lace Ribbon, around the outside and tie a small knot. Tuck tiny dried flowers or foliage in the ribbon knot, and you'll have an adorable rustic candleholder ready to go. Keep in mind that you can also make this design modern instead of rustic. This is possible by painting the clothespins a glossy, solid paint color and wrapping them with a velvet or satin ribbon.
Ways to use this repurposed DIY decor
Make a set of three or more of these candleholders to adhere to the Rule of Threes, which states that groupings of three or other odd quantities are key to great interior design. Another major consideration for this DIY, which is far more important than the Rule of Threes, is to only use this candleholder for electronic tealights. The wooden clothespins and accessories will be a fire hazard if used to store a real flame candle.
Another way to avoid the risks of using a real candle is to use it for other home purposes entirely. The shape makes it perfect to use as a storage solution for stowing crayons, glue sticks, and any other miscellaneous office and crafting supplies. Try turning it into a stylish mini vase for artificial flowers or succulents. Or tuck a young houseplant in a terracotta or starter pot inside.