Reuse Old Mason Jar Lids To Create Cute & Charming Patio Decor On A Budget

Start by cutting the fabric into small strips. Love Crafted Decor used one 10-by-10-inch piece of fabric, cut in half, to create multiple 5-inch-long strips. You can make your strips longer if you want a bigger flower. Better yet, consider cutting them wider, such as 2 inches, for fluffier petals.

The next step is to tie a fabric strip around the mason jar lid using a double knot. Repeat with the remaining fabric strips, pushing the knots together so that none of the lid is visible. Once the entire lid is covered, cut a circle from the burlap and use hot glue to attach it to the inside of the ring to form the flower's center.

At this point, all that's left to do is add the decorative touches. Glue the flower to the wooden board, then use the hot glue to attach a piece of twine as the flower's stem. Add a pair of fake leaves and a flower pot made of burlap or jute tape with lace to finish the look. To put your own creative twist on this cutesy and crafty patio decor DIY, make several flowers from the lids, swap out the plain wooden board for an upcycled window shutter, or replace the twine with twigs or colorful pipe cleaners. Regardless, remember to keep your flower in a covered area of the patio to protect it from rain and sun damage. Applying an outdoor-safe sealer, like Aleene's Clear Acrylic Spray Sealer from Walmart, can also help.