Transform An Old Hose Into A Clever DIY Trellis For Your Garden
A good hose can last for years, but it will eventually reach a point of no return. Once there are visual signs of wear and tear and leakage, it's time to invest in a new one. Instead of tossing your old hose to the curb, consider ways to upcycle it instead. A garden hose can be turned into a handy backyard features, including a trellis for plants.
Beautiful DIY garden trellises can transform your backyard. A garden hose trellis isn't pretty to start, but it does lay the groundwork for gorgeous, upward plant growth. This design has many benefits for your plants, and the upcycled hose aspect is especially clever. Hoses are often made of polyurethane and rubber, and they are designed to be outdoors and exposed to water. They're already weather-resistant, making them a great DIY ingredient for garden projects.
Turning your hose into a trellis is also budget-friendly and customizable. Building it from scratch gives you complete freedom over how tall and wide the design is. Since the old hose is already in your possession, a big chunk of this project is also free. There aren't many other tools and materials necessary for this idea either. Aside from the hose, it requires a few stakes, cutting tools, and nails or wire.
The ways to DIY a plant trellis out of a garden hose
There are several ways to fashion a hose-based garden trellis, and all methods require planning out the design and dimensions beforehand. Insert two stakes about a foot deep in the ground and five feet apart. If making the trellis wider than five feet, insert additional stakes in the middle for support. The trellis height should be at least five feet above the ground. Use metal, plastic, or wood stakes. Wood is the most natural-looking, plastic tends to be the most affordable, and metal stakes are the most durable and long-lasting. All the options have their pros, but wood is the most straightforward to assemble. Simply nail another wood piece or stake across the top width of your trellis design to finish the frame. If necessary, add more stakes in the middle for support.
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The next step is preparing the garden hose. Use a PVC cutter to cut through the hose's flexible material and remove the metal end pieces. Cut the hose into even pieces that stretch vertically or horizontally between the stakes. If you have enough hose, you can make a grid-like design that goes both vertically and horizontally. Nail them into place with 1.25-inch nails or thread a long piece of wire through the center of each hose, wrapping it around the garden stake to hold it in place.
The benefits of DIYing this clever garden trellis
This DIY may be cheaper and less aesthetically pleasing than manufactured designs, but it's still a trellis that will enhance your outdoor space. Once the plants start growing, the garden hose and nails won't be as much of an eyesore. Ultimately, they'll help you grow healthier plants, and eventually the rustic craftsmanship will be hidden by lush greenery.
A trellis enables vining plants to grow vertically. This gives them more sunlight and ventilation, which reduces disease risk and makes it easier to spot pests. These installations also free up ground space to grow more plants, if desired.
The best part is that this garden trellis is usable for ornamental and edible gardens alike. There are many vegetables you can grow on a trellis, including beans, peas, squash, and cucumbers. You could even grow melons if you added a DIY sling to support their weight. Ornamental gardeners often go with choices like jasmine, honeysuckle, and moonflower, along with many other sprawling species.