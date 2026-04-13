The Vintage Find At The Thrift Store That Keeps Blankets And Quilts Organized

Many of us have more blankets and quilts than we do beds to cover. They can provide feelings of warmth, coziness, and sometimes even nostalgia. Unfortunately, if you're lacking closet space, a problem might arise — where exactly do you store all of your beautiful blankets? The answer can be found at the thrift store. When you think of a hutch cabinet, you might envision antique dishes and other delicate glass items displayed behind the doors. But a vintage hutch can also be used as a freestanding storage piece for blankets and quilts to keep them organized. And since each blanket can be seen through the glass, you can enjoy them even when they're not giving you comfort.

A hutch is a hefty piece of furniture that should be difficult to miss at a thrift store. They're typically made up of two separate sections, with the top being a place where you can showcase treasures (like valuable vintage pottery) — while the bottom is used for tucking items away. One can become a unique alternative to a linen closet when needed. Measure your space prior to going thrift shopping to ensure you only bring home a hutch that'll be a nice fit. For example, you could store it in your living room or bedroom. You should also keep your eyes peeled for ones that appear to be vintage, as it'll make storing blankets in them extra charming. Think grandma house vibes.