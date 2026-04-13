The Vintage Find At The Thrift Store That Keeps Blankets And Quilts Organized
Many of us have more blankets and quilts than we do beds to cover. They can provide feelings of warmth, coziness, and sometimes even nostalgia. Unfortunately, if you're lacking closet space, a problem might arise — where exactly do you store all of your beautiful blankets? The answer can be found at the thrift store. When you think of a hutch cabinet, you might envision antique dishes and other delicate glass items displayed behind the doors. But a vintage hutch can also be used as a freestanding storage piece for blankets and quilts to keep them organized. And since each blanket can be seen through the glass, you can enjoy them even when they're not giving you comfort.
A hutch is a hefty piece of furniture that should be difficult to miss at a thrift store. They're typically made up of two separate sections, with the top being a place where you can showcase treasures (like valuable vintage pottery) — while the bottom is used for tucking items away. One can become a unique alternative to a linen closet when needed. Measure your space prior to going thrift shopping to ensure you only bring home a hutch that'll be a nice fit. For example, you could store it in your living room or bedroom. You should also keep your eyes peeled for ones that appear to be vintage, as it'll make storing blankets in them extra charming. Think grandma house vibes.
Transform a vintage hutch into a new home for your blankets and quilts
Clean your thrifted hutch up with a microfiber rag and a spritz of water, which will help eliminate dust and dirt. Shine up the glass with your favorite cleaner as well. Continue rejuvenating the piece if you like, such as with a paint intended for wood furniture, or simply leave it be. In order for your blankets and quilts to look extra organized, be sure to fold them up nicely. You can also separate them by color, size, style, etc. Finally, stack your blankets and quilts in neat piles inside of the hutch, utilizing the top display section. If you have more than will fit, showcase the ones you adore the most, then store the others in the bottom area.
@diana.vdw
Our house is over 100 years old which means we do not have a linen closet! Putting this pretty hutch in our guest room for blanket & towel storage has been my fav way to store everything. It's so cozy and fits our old home aesthetic perfectly 🤎 This hutch I found on Facebook marketplace for just $50 and painted it myself! • • • • • • • • • #home #homedecor #diyhome #oldhouses #vintagehome
It'll be a treat to see your blankets and quilts peeking through the glass, especially if you have any family heirlooms. Depending on the hutch, you might be able to display decor on top of the piece as well. Consider selecting a mixture of items such as plants, frames, and seasonal pieces. You can also use the bottom drawers or cabinets for other linen items (or at least a pair of fuzzy slippers to go with your blanket). Many old homes have small closets, so you can really think of a vintage hutch as a lovely extension of one. However, if getting a hutch isn't in the cards due to space — there's also a brilliant curtain rod hack for blanket storage.