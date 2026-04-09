What To Do If You Find Algae In Your Birdbath

Backyard bird enthusiasts know the importance of offering a clean source of water for birds to drink from and bathe in. Setting up a birdbath in your yard or garden is a rewarding way to help birds find water — it's also fun to watch them splash around. But if you notice fewer birds are visiting, and the birdbath basin is turning green, reddish, or black, you could have an algae problem. While there are some legitimate reasons people think twice before putting a birdbath in the yard, occasional algae isn't necessarily one of them, as it can be fixed and even prevented. The best thing you can do is to get rid of the algae right away and try to prevent future growth. At the same time, there is a right and wrong way to clean a birdbath, and you certainly don't want to take shortcuts or use household chemicals that could potentially harm avian visitors.

Algae build-up in a birdbath can certainly become an eyesore in an otherwise luscious garden or well-maintained backyard. But the issue goes beyond aesthetics. Like any other species, wild birds rely on clean sources of water for drinking, as well as bathing. A potential algae disruption of this nature not only makes the birdbath less appealing, but it can possibly make your feathered friends sick and transmit diseases to one another if they do try to drink water from it. Getting rid of algae really takes two simple ingredients, along with some elbow grease on your part.