Get Rid Of Algae And Prevent It From Coming Back With Two Simple Ingredients

Standing water or regular dampness creates a perfect host environment for algae growth, especially if it is in the shade, so the first step to keep algae from returning is to give the area as much water circulation as you can. For instance, if you have a pool, make sure the filter is running regularly, or add a fountain to a bird bath to keep the water moving. Additionally, keep your gutters clean so that the water empties out rather than accumulating, and create better drainage around walkways, patios, and other low areas. In an enclosed space, you can use a dehumidifier to prevent dampness.

Sunshine and fresh air are also great deterrents to algae buildup, as they help keep otherwise moist areas dry. However, if you're trying to remove and prevent algae in a fountain or other movable fixture, move the fountain into the shade, as algae will use the sunlight to photosynthesize and grow. To prevent algae from growing in standing water, cut back tree limbs that shade an area where algae sometimes accumulates.

Keeping walkways and patios clear of debris that can trap moisture will inhibit algae growth on these surfaces. Regular cleaning helps as well — just fill your hose-end sprayer attachment with a 5% to 10% vinegar solution and hose down shady areas of your walkway, roof, siding, patio, or deck. Ran out of vinegar and don't want to rush to the store? Check out another homemade cleaner for outdoor algae.