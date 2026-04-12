Dollar Tree Glass Jars Become Artsy Tabletop Planters With This Creative DIY

After the chokehold Millennial gray had on the design industry for upwards of a decade, we're delighted that we are collectively saying goodbye to stark color trends and towards warmer undertones. This goes hand in hand with the rich wood interior trends we see making a comeback, earthy paint colors on the upswing, and the permeating, ever-enchanting inside-outside vibe. Many folks on board with these new trends are putting their green thumbs to the test, using plants to bring life to their spaces. If you're looking to get in on this action by greening up your own place, we can help you turn Dollar Tree glass jars into creative planters.

The first step in DIYing a few tabletop planters is finding the right vessels. While you may be instinctually inclined to find a matching bunch, we recommend mixing and matching different shapes and sizes for some cool visual interest. You might opt for a classic countertop cookie jar, a few square jars, a handful of small ribbed jars, or a pair of mini glass shaker jars. Because glass jars don't have holes for ventilation, you must prepare them before planting by piling an appropriate topsoil over a gravel or rock layer. This gives water a way to drain away from roots — and it looks pretty rad, too. Be sure to mix a bit of activated charcoal in the soil to prevent bacteria growth in the impermeable environment. After your plants have been tucked inside and covered with more soil, use pebbles, glass beads, or moss to top things off and complete the layered look.