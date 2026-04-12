Dollar Tree Glass Jars Become Artsy Tabletop Planters With This Creative DIY
After the chokehold Millennial gray had on the design industry for upwards of a decade, we're delighted that we are collectively saying goodbye to stark color trends and towards warmer undertones. This goes hand in hand with the rich wood interior trends we see making a comeback, earthy paint colors on the upswing, and the permeating, ever-enchanting inside-outside vibe. Many folks on board with these new trends are putting their green thumbs to the test, using plants to bring life to their spaces. If you're looking to get in on this action by greening up your own place, we can help you turn Dollar Tree glass jars into creative planters.
The first step in DIYing a few tabletop planters is finding the right vessels. While you may be instinctually inclined to find a matching bunch, we recommend mixing and matching different shapes and sizes for some cool visual interest. You might opt for a classic countertop cookie jar, a few square jars, a handful of small ribbed jars, or a pair of mini glass shaker jars. Because glass jars don't have holes for ventilation, you must prepare them before planting by piling an appropriate topsoil over a gravel or rock layer. This gives water a way to drain away from roots — and it looks pretty rad, too. Be sure to mix a bit of activated charcoal in the soil to prevent bacteria growth in the impermeable environment. After your plants have been tucked inside and covered with more soil, use pebbles, glass beads, or moss to top things off and complete the layered look.
Getting creative with your glass planters
While some would consider the layers of soil, stone, and moss to be an art installation in and of itself, there are plenty of other ways you can get creative with your glass planters. You could whip out your acrylic paints and give them a chic floral or geometric design. Chalk paint can also have a cool effect if you're looking for a matte finish. If you've got some pretty patterned fabric that complements your interior, try wrapping the jars in strips of it and securing it with Mod Podge or hot glue. Alternatively, partially wrapping the jars in twine or arranging them inside a DIY wooden planter box offers a rustic farmhouse kind of vibe. If you don't want to compromise the visibility of the natural elements inside the jar, you can still add a pop of color by including painted rocks or glass marbles inside the planter or even adhering them to the outside or the jars.
The little buddies you choose to put in your planters also add to the wow factor but you should ensure they are able to tolerate the conditions you're providing. Succulents are a good choice if you've got a sunny window. They're typically so low maintenance, you don't even need a green thumb to grow them. Most thrive in dry conditions, so be sure to use a sandy soil that drains quickly (pro tip: add perlite), and water them sparingly. If you're working with less light, consider snake plants instead.