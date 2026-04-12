Forget Paint: There's An Easier Way To Give Dated Countertops A Chic Refresh

The average price for completely replacing your kitchen countertops hovers between $40 to $150 per square foot, depending on materials and the size of the project. That's a cost that can easily make you reconsider whether you want to tear out your dated countertops. You might think about painting over them as a budget friendly option, but this comes with a lot of set up and a curing period that makes the kitchen unusable for several days. A better choice would be to forget the paint and use vinyl wrap to give your countertops a chic refresh.

Similar to a skim coat – another way to refresh your countertops without replacing them – vinyl wraps are thin coatings that can be placed over the existing countertops and completely cover them with a new material. Made out of durable PVC, the vinyl wraps can be customized to mimic common countertop materials including butcher block, marble, and the Property Brothers favorite countertop material: quartz.

Once covered, you'll essentially have completely new countertops without the expense of replacing them with different materials. "It's truly the lowest effort and probably lowest cost avenue to a countertop that looks brand new and fresh," says Rick Berres, Contractor and Owner of Honey-Doers told The Spruce. While it is not a permanent solution, it is a great method for those on a tight budget to give their kitchen a refresh while saving for better renovations down the line.