Ditch The Reno: There's A Way To Refresh Countertops Without Replacing Them

Countertops are essential for storing items and having work space in your kitchen or bathroom, and a well-planned countertop can even tie the whole room together. If you want to undertake a bigger project, there are plenty of countertop upgrade ideas you can put into practice. If you don't have the budget for that, file those ideas away for later use and instead try this simple way to refresh your countertops using a skim coat.

A skim coat is a thin layer of material applied over the existing countertop, giving it a fresh look and covering minor damage like stains, surface cracks, or uneven surfaces. For countertops, a skim coat in concrete is typical. You can apply it over a countertop of any material, so don't stress if your countertops aren't already concrete. However, you do need the surface to be clean and sturdy for the coating to adhere properly. For example, if you have old laminate countertops that are warped and peeling, your skim coat may not be able to dry flat and could end up cracked.

Skim coats have a few advantages over total replacements, such as being more affordable and easier to DIY. However, it does take time to complete. The concrete needs time to cure, and you may need multiple layers to get the look you want. Like most DIY projects, it's likely that your finished countertop will have a handmade quality to it. The good news is that small flaws are actually part of the 2026 "planned patina" trend, so you don't need to stress about them. In addition to the concrete skim coat, you'll need a trowel to apply it, some sandpaper, eye and mouth protection, and a sealant. Optionally, you can also use concrete stain or paint to decorate your countertop.