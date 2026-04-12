The Simple Hack That Could Double Your Closet Space With Just A Can Of Soda

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From fashion lovers to function-over-form shoppers, we are united in our need for clothes and a place to put them. This is where the problem creeps in for many, especially if you're working in tight quarters and need more space to hang. If you've been trying to decide how to organize a small closet with lots of clothes and keep it tidy for good, there's a teeny tiny tool you may be overlooking — a soda can tab. Slip it over the hook of a hanger, as an extender onto which you can hang another, essentially doubling your closet space.

This is a super easy, affordable, and eco-friendly way to hang clothes, because despite being widely recyclable, millions of tons of aluminum-can waste winds up in landfills every year across the United States. One tab per can may not feel like much, but every bit we save from the trash puts off running out of room in our landfills a little longer. This is also a clever closet organizer that makes the most out of vertical space, because you can use as many tabs as you need to cascade clothes from the top hanger down multiple layers. As each garment starts below the first, these clothes don't impact the horizontal storage line as much.