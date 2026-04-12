The Simple Hack That Could Double Your Closet Space With Just A Can Of Soda
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From fashion lovers to function-over-form shoppers, we are united in our need for clothes and a place to put them. This is where the problem creeps in for many, especially if you're working in tight quarters and need more space to hang. If you've been trying to decide how to organize a small closet with lots of clothes and keep it tidy for good, there's a teeny tiny tool you may be overlooking — a soda can tab. Slip it over the hook of a hanger, as an extender onto which you can hang another, essentially doubling your closet space.
This is a super easy, affordable, and eco-friendly way to hang clothes, because despite being widely recyclable, millions of tons of aluminum-can waste winds up in landfills every year across the United States. One tab per can may not feel like much, but every bit we save from the trash puts off running out of room in our landfills a little longer. This is also a clever closet organizer that makes the most out of vertical space, because you can use as many tabs as you need to cascade clothes from the top hanger down multiple layers. As each garment starts below the first, these clothes don't impact the horizontal storage line as much.
Organizing your closet with soda can tabs
Finding tabs to double your closet space is as simple as popping them off the cans you drink and saving them for organizing. There are even fancy tools out like the Ipercox Soda Can Cover Openers that carefully remove them for you without bending them, so they'll easily slide onto hangers. If you don't drink soda, however, you don't have to miss out. You can buy the toppers pre-packaged. Products like The Beadery Soda Pop Tabs come in a variety of colors, have no sharp edges, and are ready to slip on hangers and extend your closet size right away.
This pop hack doesn't stop in the bedroom. Use tabs as storage hacks for your small laundry room to hang extra clothes for steaming or drying. Take a few in your luggage to keep suits unruffled during hotel travel, where hangers are limited. Customize each fastener to suit its purpose by painting them with pops of color for children's rooms, adding classic black or rose gold for a sophisticated dressing room, or go wild with glue and glitter. You'll have fewer instances of struggling with your small closet. No more using chairs and headboards to drape extra clothes you've run out of hangers for, and fewer tossed aluminum products in the landfills. It's win-win.