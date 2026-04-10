Woman Uses Dollar Tree Pool Noodles To Make High-End Porch Decor On A Budget
Elegant porch decor often comes with a steep price tag. Beautiful faux greenery, such as topiaries, can really break the bank. Luckily, there's a way to DIY gorgeous decor on a budget with Dollar Tree pool noodles. On YouTube, creator Glue Guns & Roses shared how she transformed just one pool noodle (and some other Dollar Tree supplies) into a dupe of a much more expensive spiral topiary tree.
At stores such as Pottery Barn and Williams Sonoma, these stunning faux trees can cost upwards of $400. By using Glue Guns & Roses' method, you can save a lot of money and still add classy decor to your porch or patio. For this project, you need a plastic broom handle from Dollar Tree, as well as some hot glue and a large planter. To create the leafy look of a traditional topiary, Glue Guns & Roses utilized the budget-friendly store's floral moss.
While Glue Guns & Roses left her pool noodle, broom handle, and planter their original colors, consider using a bit of spray paint to customize or enhance this DIY. Another easy way to personalize this project is by using different sizes and shapes of planters. The video shows a big, wide planter, but you could choose a smaller, narrower pot depending on the style you prefer. Though this faux spiral topiary is a beautiful porch addition for spring and summer decor, it could also be used as stunning DIY decor for backyard parties.
Creating a spiral topiary shape with a pool noodle
In her video, Glue Guns & Roses showed how the pool noodle can be cut and wrapped around the broom handle to make the shape of a spiral-trimmed tree. First, she set the handle in the planter and marked the spot where the top of the pot is. This shows you where the pool noodle should stop. While Glue Guns & Roses cut her noodles in half and then into six equal pieces, cutting the pool noodle in half lengthwise gives a similar shape and size. Depending on how wide you want the spirals to be, cut the noodle into more or less equal sections to create thinner or thicker pieces. For a different look, paint the handle and noodle brown to resemble the tree trunk. Contact paper would also work well for changing the handle's color.
Tape the start of the noodle to the top of your broom handle and begin to wrap the foam around the pole, taping it into place. The curves of the noodle should protrude from the handle, making your spiral shape. Once you get to the end of one piece of foam, tape the bottom to the next piece of foam to continue your tree. With a couple leftover pieces of pool noodle, Glue Guns & Roses made the bottom few spirals of her topiary thicker than the ones further up the tree. This technique is helpful for adding dimension to the shape of your topiary.
Finishing your elegant topiary porch decor
Once you're happy with the shape of your spiral topiary decor, it's time to add the greenery. Start by laying out your Dollar Tree moss and fluffing it up a bit. Apply hot glue onto the noodles before pressing and rolling it into the faux moss. The floral moss should cover every inch of the foam, even coating the inside of the spiral. Now your tree is complete, and you can style your topiary planter.
To hold the broom handle and faux tree steady inside the planter, Glue Guns & Roses fixed another section of pool noodle into the bottom of the planter. This provided a place for her broom handle to slip in. She then set heavy bricks into the bottom of the planter and filled the empty space with extra foam. To hide the inside of the planter, Glue Guns & Roses added more floral moss, but in a tan color. Alternatively, you could fill the planter with dirt and simply stick the broom handle into it.
Spray the project with clear spray paint to help seal it and protect it from the weather. For an added sparkly touch, wrap outdoor string lights around your topiary. This genius pool noodle hack is a game changer for your yard and garden when it comes to making a simple, budget-friendly decoration that still enhances your space. Set your DIY topiary on your porch or in your yard for elevated decor.