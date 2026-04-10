Woman Uses Dollar Tree Pool Noodles To Make High-End Porch Decor On A Budget

Elegant porch decor often comes with a steep price tag. Beautiful faux greenery, such as topiaries, can really break the bank. Luckily, there's a way to DIY gorgeous decor on a budget with Dollar Tree pool noodles. On YouTube, creator Glue Guns & Roses shared how she transformed just one pool noodle (and some other Dollar Tree supplies) into a dupe of a much more expensive spiral topiary tree.

At stores such as Pottery Barn and Williams Sonoma, these stunning faux trees can cost upwards of $400. By using Glue Guns & Roses' method, you can save a lot of money and still add classy decor to your porch or patio. For this project, you need a plastic broom handle from Dollar Tree, as well as some hot glue and a large planter. To create the leafy look of a traditional topiary, Glue Guns & Roses utilized the budget-friendly store's floral moss.

While Glue Guns & Roses left her pool noodle, broom handle, and planter their original colors, consider using a bit of spray paint to customize or enhance this DIY. Another easy way to personalize this project is by using different sizes and shapes of planters. The video shows a big, wide planter, but you could choose a smaller, narrower pot depending on the style you prefer. Though this faux spiral topiary is a beautiful porch addition for spring and summer decor, it could also be used as stunning DIY decor for backyard parties.