Upgrade A Thrifted Bundt Pan Into A Stunning High-End Decor Piece
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Bundt pans are a step above traditional baking pans, as they have a lot more personality. These specialized bakeware sets have unique shapes, usually with fluted edges. The stylish edging gives finished cakes a unique look and bakes them more evenly. In addition to expanding your baking technique, Bundt pans can be repurposed in various other ways around a home, far beyond a kitchen. You can even transform thrifted Bundt pans into high-end pieces of decor, like classy dining or living room centerpieces. With a can of spray paint, any Bundt pan can become a complementary piece for your interior design.
Bundt pans already have the unique shape of a stylish centerpiece bowl, and it takes very little to repurpose them. Don't overlook a rusted or discolored pan the next time you're out, as this is one of the vintage kitchen gems to look for at thrift stores. As long as the shape is fully intact, all you need are a few coats of paint to give the bakeware an upscale look.
How to upgrade a thrifted Bundt pan with paint
Before spray-painting, check if the rust buildup on your Bundt pan is thick enough to show through a paint job. If it is, scrub it with steel wool while running it under warm water and soap. Don't worry about scratching the surface, as it will be covered up. Some spray paint brands have primer included. If not, go over the pan with a layer of primer after sanding. This ensures the completed project has a professional, upscale finish.
The next and only necessary step is painting. Choose the color and finish carefully, so it befits your specific style. An earth-tone, textured spray paint like the Rust-Oleum Stone Creations Spray Paint will create a rustic look that complements rooms with other classic and natural accents. If you use a light color, like a "Gray Stone" shade, it could give a fluted Bundt pan a coastal vibe for beach-inspired interiors.
If you have a more modern, minimalist, or elegant interior, take a different route. Spray paint the pan with Rust-Oleum's Painter's Touch 2X Ultra Cover Gloss Spray Paint. Choose a neutral color for a more laidback vibe, or pick something bright for a retro-style room. You can always scuff up the surface with sandpaper for a more distressed look, too. Try using a small paintbrush to also add color variation to the ridges and divots in the Bundt pan's exterior.
How to style a finished high-end centerpiece
The aforementioned paint brands only take 15 minutes to dry. When that time is up, style the pan as is or also add a protective sealant like DecoArt's Americana DuraClear Varnish. Pay attention to the varnish types, which range from matte to glossy, as they will alter the final look. The extra layer of protection is recommended to keep the repurposed pan from chipping over time, so it maintains a high-end appearance long-term.
There are hundreds of ways to style this luxurious DIY decor piece once it's finished. If the thrifted bakeware has a hollow or raised center, as many Bundt pans do, add filler to mask it. Fill the center with artificial plants to make an indoor version of the adorable Bundt pan patio planter idea. Another option is to fill it with potpourri, artificial moss balls, or seasonal decor.
If the pan has a flat center, style it with or without filler. Set it up on a table or countertop alongside other table decor ideas for any style of home. Stack the bowl atop coffee table books beside a lamp or candles. Another option is to place it on a stylish tray with potted plants. The only thing you shouldn't do with your finished piece is put it back in the kitchen. Spray paint isn't typically food-safe, and you shouldn't bake or serve food in this upcycled pan.