Upgrade A Thrifted Bundt Pan Into A Stunning High-End Decor Piece

Before spray-painting, check if the rust buildup on your Bundt pan is thick enough to show through a paint job. If it is, scrub it with steel wool while running it under warm water and soap. Don't worry about scratching the surface, as it will be covered up. Some spray paint brands have primer included. If not, go over the pan with a layer of primer after sanding. This ensures the completed project has a professional, upscale finish.

The next and only necessary step is painting. Choose the color and finish carefully, so it befits your specific style. An earth-tone, textured spray paint like the Rust-Oleum Stone Creations Spray Paint will create a rustic look that complements rooms with other classic and natural accents. If you use a light color, like a "Gray Stone" shade, it could give a fluted Bundt pan a coastal vibe for beach-inspired interiors.

If you have a more modern, minimalist, or elegant interior, take a different route. Spray paint the pan with Rust-Oleum's Painter's Touch 2X Ultra Cover Gloss Spray Paint. Choose a neutral color for a more laidback vibe, or pick something bright for a retro-style room. You can always scuff up the surface with sandpaper for a more distressed look, too. Try using a small paintbrush to also add color variation to the ridges and divots in the Bundt pan's exterior.