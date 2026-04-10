Forget Windows — There's A Beautiful New Way To Decorate With Lace Curtains

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Hanging lace curtains in your home can instantly evoke a dreamy vibe. They're beautifully dainty and classic — along with being an option if you're looking for boho curtain ideas. Yet, why should the windows get to have all the fun? A set of lace curtains can be transformed into DIY embroidery wall art to help make your space feel even more whimsical. Or, if you grew up in a house with lace curtains, it could be a friendly nod to the past.

Although some people turn doilies into unique wall decor, lace curtains are similarly intricate, while providing larger pieces of fabric to work with. The second item that helps bring this project to life is an embroidery hoop. They're typically used to pull material tightly for embroidering, but they can also mimic frames for displaying pieces of lace. If you don't have any in your arsenal of crafting supplies, they're easy to grab on Amazon, such as Caydo Embroidery Hoops that come in a package of six. If you want ones that are fancier looking, Celley Embroidery Hoops are oval-shaped and feature brass hangers at their tops.

Hopefully, you can get the lace curtains from a secondhand store. After all, who doesn't prefer a DIY that's easy on the pocket? Or, if you're lucky, perhaps you'll find a vintage set mixed with other linens at a garage sale. But if all else fails, they're available online as well. For example, you could elevate the romanticism in your home with Kotile Ivory Lace Curtains. Only you'll be using them for wall decor — and not to cover your windows.