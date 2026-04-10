Forget Windows — There's A Beautiful New Way To Decorate With Lace Curtains
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Hanging lace curtains in your home can instantly evoke a dreamy vibe. They're beautifully dainty and classic — along with being an option if you're looking for boho curtain ideas. Yet, why should the windows get to have all the fun? A set of lace curtains can be transformed into DIY embroidery wall art to help make your space feel even more whimsical. Or, if you grew up in a house with lace curtains, it could be a friendly nod to the past.
Although some people turn doilies into unique wall decor, lace curtains are similarly intricate, while providing larger pieces of fabric to work with. The second item that helps bring this project to life is an embroidery hoop. They're typically used to pull material tightly for embroidering, but they can also mimic frames for displaying pieces of lace. If you don't have any in your arsenal of crafting supplies, they're easy to grab on Amazon, such as Caydo Embroidery Hoops that come in a package of six. If you want ones that are fancier looking, Celley Embroidery Hoops are oval-shaped and feature brass hangers at their tops.
Hopefully, you can get the lace curtains from a secondhand store. After all, who doesn't prefer a DIY that's easy on the pocket? Or, if you're lucky, perhaps you'll find a vintage set mixed with other linens at a garage sale. But if all else fails, they're available online as well. For example, you could elevate the romanticism in your home with Kotile Ivory Lace Curtains. Only you'll be using them for wall decor — and not to cover your windows.
Boost the charm in any room with lacy wall art
Lay your lace curtain down on a flat surface and get out a pair of scissors. Measure your embroidery hoop, then cut a piece of fabric that's a few inches larger than it. Open up your hoop and place the material on top of the inner ring. Now, set the outer ring over it, then close the hoop back up. Pull the fabric very gently to ensure it's taut. Take your scissors and cut off any excess lace that's just outside of the hoop.
You will now have a gorgeous piece of textured art that's ready to hang with a hammer and nail. Another option would be to thread a ribbon through the top to create a hanger, which would allow you to use adhesive hooks instead. If the wall is a darker color, the design will stand out more. You could also place a dark-colored material behind the lace when putting the hoop together, in order to help it pop. It'll be simple, yet oh so pretty!
Create multiple hoops so that you can enjoy a larger art piece. Use various sizes and lace patterns (if possible), and group them together on the wall. To make them even more adorable, glue on embellishments like bows, fabric flowers, or buttons. They'll look beautiful anywhere you put them, but don't be surprised if your windows get a little jealous. Keep in mind that there are other creative ways to decorate with curtains if you end up with extra sets.