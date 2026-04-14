How HGTV's Erin Napier Repurposes An Old Ladder For Extra Kitchen Storage

If you've ever wandered through a flea market and seen a bunch of old ladders for sale and thought, "What could these possibly be used for besides climbing?" HGTV's Erin Napier has an answer for you. Appearing on an episode of "Today" alongside her husband, business partner, and "Home Town" co-host, Ben Napier, the couple showcased how to take an old ladder and repurpose it as extra kitchen storage.

In a YouTube clip from the episode, the couple constructed a unique wine bottle storage rack using a small rustic ladder. Erin explained that using "an antique ladder is ideal because it's narrower," meaning the ladder won't be too wide to hold a wine bottle, and it will fit inside a wide variety of kitchen spaces. To display the wine without it falling to the ground, C-shaped conduit pipe clamps are installed along the rails. Once those are in place, the wine bottles can just slide right in. It's the kind of whimsical and thrifty DIY project that is so indicative of Erin's designs.

This wine storage ladder is among Erin's more unique kitchen ideas, right up there alongside rustic reclaimed brick floors (which would honestly pair perfectly with this ladder idea). And much like Erin Napier's budget drop cloth curtain hack, this kitchen ladder idea is a quick and affordable way to upgrade your space.