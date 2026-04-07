The Sponge Hack That Makes Painting Or Staining A Worn-Down Wood Fence A Breeze
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Painting or staining a fence is a messy, time-consuming task, Tom Sawyer aside. The good news is there is a clever hack that can save you time (if not the mess) when painting your fence by simply using a sponge. Yes, using one of those big yellow sponges will save you time and do a great job of applying paint to your fence. The sponge will get paint into the cracks and crevices that are common on weathered wooden fences and leave a thick protective coating of paint.
There are of course many ways to apply paint to a fence. Rollers and paint brushes are great but have their advantages and disadvantages. Paint brushes and rollers are good for flat surfaces, but rollers are limited in their ability to get into recesses and depressions. Paint brushes get into difficult areas well and apply paint properly, but they are time consuming — simply not a fast way to paint a fence. Spraying is a fast means of applying paint to a fence but adds a good deal of complexity: adjusting the spray volume, thinning the paint to a sprayable thickness and then, cleaning the sprayer.
How to sponge paint your fence
On the opposite end of the complexity spectrum, applying paint or stain with a sponge just involves dipping the sponge in the paint and wiping it on the fence. But before you dip and wipe, there are a couple things to do to prepare the fence. First, clean that dirty fence. Hosing it down and scrubbing it will get rid of dirt and residue that would impede the paint from bonding to the surface. A pressure washer would be a great option as well, but take care to not overdo it with the sprayer — you don't want to peel the paint off of the fence! Once it is clean, take a few minutes to inspect the fence. If there is peeling or bubbling paint, sand it smooth before you paint. This hack will also work on raw wood and treated lumber.
With the prep work done, put old clothes and gloves on. Some folks prefer to cut the sponge in half, others do not. Dip the sponge into the paint and apply it to the fence in smooth strokes. As you progress, the sponge will become more saturated with paint, making the application even easier. If the surface of the fence is extra rough, the sponge may begin to break down. Turn the sponge around in your grip or flip it over to engage a fresh surface. If that fails, you may have to grab another sponge. Should you need a second coat, be sure to read the instructions on your paint or stain product and wait the proper amount of time between coats. Overall, this sponge hack ensures the process is fast and easy, making this fence painting hack a true winner.