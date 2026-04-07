The Sponge Hack That Makes Painting Or Staining A Worn-Down Wood Fence A Breeze

On the opposite end of the complexity spectrum, applying paint or stain with a sponge just involves dipping the sponge in the paint and wiping it on the fence. But before you dip and wipe, there are a couple things to do to prepare the fence. First, clean that dirty fence. Hosing it down and scrubbing it will get rid of dirt and residue that would impede the paint from bonding to the surface. A pressure washer would be a great option as well, but take care to not overdo it with the sprayer — you don't want to peel the paint off of the fence! Once it is clean, take a few minutes to inspect the fence. If there is peeling or bubbling paint, sand it smooth before you paint. This hack will also work on raw wood and treated lumber.

With the prep work done, put old clothes and gloves on. Some folks prefer to cut the sponge in half, others do not. Dip the sponge into the paint and apply it to the fence in smooth strokes. As you progress, the sponge will become more saturated with paint, making the application even easier. If the surface of the fence is extra rough, the sponge may begin to break down. Turn the sponge around in your grip or flip it over to engage a fresh surface. If that fails, you may have to grab another sponge. Should you need a second coat, be sure to read the instructions on your paint or stain product and wait the proper amount of time between coats. Overall, this sponge hack ensures the process is fast and easy, making this fence painting hack a true winner.