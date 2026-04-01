How To Clean A Dirty Wood Fence Without A Pressure Washer (It's So Simple)

Spring is the time to tidy up the lawn, uncover outdoor furniture, and perhaps clean up that dirty wood fence. Some people prefer using a pressure washer, but this isn't always accessible (or even safe) for all wood fences. In many cases, using a garden hose with the right attachments and techniques is all it takes to get a dirty wood fence cleaned up without having to mess with a pressure washer.

The problem with pressure washing a wood fence is the amount of force the water might hit the structure with. This force is measured in pounds per square inch (PSI), which can range between 350 and up to 4,000 in consumer-grade pressure washers. With a lower (PSI) setting, you may possibly be able to use these cleaning tools on wood, too. The problem is that too much pressure can cause the wood to splinter, thereby creating a bigger problem than the original dirt, pollen, mildew, and algae you were initially trying to get rid of. You might even end up with deeper holes or permanent streaks in the wood, particularly when using a PSI above 2,000. For comparison, the typical pressure delivered through a garden hose ranges between 40 and 60 PSI, although this can be lower or higher based on where you live. While a high-pressure nozzle and some specialized nozzles and hoses may increase water pressure slightly, these do not have the high PSIs of a typical pressure washer. Also, aside from damage risks, a pressure washer may not really be necessary for cleaning up a wood fence, particularly when you're dealing with mild cases of dirt and debris.