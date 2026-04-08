Woman Uses A Pool Noodle & Old Frame To Create The 'Prettiest DIY On The Internet'

Pool noodles have certainly earned their place in the crafting world. Although some may still giggle at the idea of them being anything but aquatic toys, many DIYers know that you can use pool noodles to create gorgeous wall art. Case in point: the following project from the talented content creator @jeannaloveschristmas. She demonstrated how easy it is to transform a pool noodle and a frame into 3D-floral wall art. Essentially, when you adhere the pool noodle to the back of the frame, it gives you a place to display artificial blooms rather than using a standard painting or photo of them. The decor project has viewers falling in love, with one person commenting, "This is the prettiest DIY on the internet."

You only need one pool noodle to make this unique art piece, and it can be any color you like. It assists in the project rather than taking center stage — that's the flowers' job. You'll also need to pick up a large frame, or look around your home to save a little cash. It'd be easy to find the perfect one at a thrift store since it doesn't matter if you're a fan of the artwork or not. You're just looking at the frame, so keep your eyes open for anything that's beautifully detailed or vintage. As long as it has good bones, you can always freshen it up with spray paint. Grab some artificial flowers and moss as well, like this package of DUSPRO Green Decorative Moss.