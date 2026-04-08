Woman Uses A Pool Noodle & Old Frame To Create The 'Prettiest DIY On The Internet'
Pool noodles have certainly earned their place in the crafting world. Although some may still giggle at the idea of them being anything but aquatic toys, many DIYers know that you can use pool noodles to create gorgeous wall art. Case in point: the following project from the talented content creator @jeannaloveschristmas. She demonstrated how easy it is to transform a pool noodle and a frame into 3D-floral wall art. Essentially, when you adhere the pool noodle to the back of the frame, it gives you a place to display artificial blooms rather than using a standard painting or photo of them. The decor project has viewers falling in love, with one person commenting, "This is the prettiest DIY on the internet."
You only need one pool noodle to make this unique art piece, and it can be any color you like. It assists in the project rather than taking center stage — that's the flowers' job. You'll also need to pick up a large frame, or look around your home to save a little cash. It'd be easy to find the perfect one at a thrift store since it doesn't matter if you're a fan of the artwork or not. You're just looking at the frame, so keep your eyes open for anything that's beautifully detailed or vintage. As long as it has good bones, you can always freshen it up with spray paint. Grab some artificial flowers and moss as well, like this package of DUSPRO Green Decorative Moss.
Craft the most charming piece of floral art using a pool noodle
If you're always looking for garden pool noodle hacks, this is one you'll definitely want to save. Start by removing the back of your frame, followed by the cardboard insert, artwork, and glass piece. You won't be needing them for the DIY. Flip the frame over onto a table, laying it in the direction it'll be displayed (vertically or horizontally). Cut your pool noodle to be the same length as the bottom of the frame. Slice the ends of the noodle diagonally. Now, use strips of tape to attach it, but make sure that the top portion of the noodle is uncovered.
Set your frame on a surface so that it's leaning against the wall. It'll officially be ready to fill with an array of colorful faux flowers. All you have to do is poke the stems into the noodle through the frame's opening, and it'll hold them in place. Turn it into springtime decor by using CLEANGOR Lavender Flowers and Sggvecsy Fake Tulips. Dollar Tree carries a wide variety, too, like their Artificial Flower Bushes With Butterfly Accents. Fill the noodle with the floral stems until you're happy with the look. As a final touch, place moss all along the bottom to cover the noodle.
You'll now have a piece of 3D-floral art that looks like it belongs in a French country living room. With how easy it is to make, you can update your "mini garden" every time a new season is on its way. Because the frame has to lean against a wall, pair it with surface decor items like candles, figurines, or a whimsical lamp. See how pretty your creation turns out using a pool noodle!