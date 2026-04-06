Don't Toss Your Empty Toilet Paper Rolls - Reuse Them For Chic Mirror Wall Art

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The internet is full of mirror decor ideas to use for inspiration. Here's one that's quite unique. While saving toilet paper rolls to create mirror art might not have crossed your mind before, they can actually become part of a very stylish piece. Are you familiar with sunburst mirrors? They've been around for hundreds of years, and feature a mirror center that's surrounded by rays of sunshine. In this DIY, that's where the toilet paper rolls come into play. With a bit of crafting, you can make wall art that transforms an ordinary round mirror into a "bursting" one.

Now, could you just purchase a sunburst mirror from a home decor store? Absolutely. However, there are multiple benefits to this project, including that it's fun, affordable, and a clever way to keep TP rolls out of the garbage. It might take a little while to prepare for the DIY, as you'll need around a dozen tubes or more. But even if you end up saving too many, you can use empty toilet paper rolls to organize your home as well!

As for the supplies, you'll need scissors, a hot glue gun, spray paint, and a circular base, such as this Wood Wreath Ring from Hobby Lobby. You can also grab a Round Decorative Mirror from there if you don't have one already. The last item required is a wooden board that's approximately a couple of inches longer than the ring's diameter. Pick any color you like when it comes to the spray paint. For example, you could use gold so that it's similar to many other sunburst mirrors. Or, combine earthy tones and bright colors if you want a bohemian DIY project.