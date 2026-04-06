Reuse A Thrifted Frame To Beautify Your Countertops In Minutes
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Sometimes, tackling a big DIY project can be a lovely way to spend the weekend, but more often than not, a quick and easy transformation is more of what the doctor ordered. And in practically the snap of your fingers, you can create a gorgeous tray for your counter using a framed mirror from the thrift store. And the secret lies in peel-and-stick tiles. Although you'd probably think to turn an old frame into beautiful wall decor, tiles can provide a smooth, water-resistant surface that works wonderfully for a tray. They can be quite stylish, too.
TikToker @redeux_style shared this creative project, which begins with a secondhand framed mirror. As an added bonus, since it's a thrift store find, it shouldn't cost you much. Find one that will work well as a tray for your counter, with a long, rectangular frame. One that's gold, vintage, and ornate would certainly boost the look.
Ideally, you have a few peel-and-stick tiles lying around from a home project — perhaps when you brought that bathroom backsplash idea to life! Since they have an adhesive backing, they're extremely easy to apply, and cleaning them is also a breeze, only requiring a rag and soapy water. Choose a pattern that calls to you, like these checkered Beige and White Tiles or this White and Gold Leaves Design. Even if they're too big for your frame, they can easily be cut.
An elegant tray for your countertop that can be used in so many ways
Once you have a frame and peel-and-stick tiles, you're ready to DIY. Be sure to clean your mirror first with a moistened microfiber towel. Open up the frame and remove the mirror, because you'll be working with just the cardboard piece in the back of the frame. Measure it so that you know what size tiles you'll need to cover the surface completely, and cut down the tiles if necessary.
Next, remove the backing from the tiles and attach them to the cardboard, keeping them as straight as possible. Place the cardboard back into the frame (tile side down), as it will now sit in the mirror's position. You can then add an additional piece of cardboard, or simply close it up. The DIYer actually placed her mirror back into the frame behind the cardboard, prior to adding another piece. Make sure everything is secure inside before flipping the frame over.
You'll now have a gorgeous tray sure to elevate any counter you put it on. It's not all about looks, though — it'll be quite useful, too. It can be used as a place for jewelry holders, spices, or other items you use regularly and tend to leave out. Set jars full of essentials on top if you're looking to turn messy bathroom counters into organized bliss, or keep the tray near your coffee maker as an adorable home for mugs and a sugar bowl.