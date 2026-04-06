Reuse A Thrifted Frame To Beautify Your Countertops In Minutes

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Sometimes, tackling a big DIY project can be a lovely way to spend the weekend, but more often than not, a quick and easy transformation is more of what the doctor ordered. And in practically the snap of your fingers, you can create a gorgeous tray for your counter using a framed mirror from the thrift store. And the secret lies in peel-and-stick tiles. Although you'd probably think to turn an old frame into beautiful wall decor, tiles can provide a smooth, water-resistant surface that works wonderfully for a tray. They can be quite stylish, too.

TikToker @redeux_style shared this creative project, which begins with a secondhand framed mirror. As an added bonus, since it's a thrift store find, it shouldn't cost you much. Find one that will work well as a tray for your counter, with a long, rectangular frame. One that's gold, vintage, and ornate would certainly boost the look.

Ideally, you have a few peel-and-stick tiles lying around from a home project — perhaps when you brought that bathroom backsplash idea to life! Since they have an adhesive backing, they're extremely easy to apply, and cleaning them is also a breeze, only requiring a rag and soapy water. Choose a pattern that calls to you, like these checkered Beige and White Tiles or this White and Gold Leaves Design. Even if they're too big for your frame, they can easily be cut.