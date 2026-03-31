This Genius Wood Pallet DIY Creates The Perfect Stylish Floating Shelf

Finding the right combination of style, practicality, and cost when looking for a new shelf for your wall can be difficult. Most of the time, you will find shelves that really only match two of the three criteria: they are classy, spacious, but way too expensive, or they work great, do not break the bank, but look kind of dingy. Fortunately, if you are looking for a stylish, cheap, decorative wall shelf, you may just need to take a trip to the closest dumpster and build something yourself. With so many creative ways to turn wood pallets into stunning DIY wall decor, this hanging wood pallet shelf design by @adrianvvlogs on TikTok may be just the perfect addition to your home.

For this cheap and quick pallet repurposing project, you will only need a few items. First, you will need to find a pallet that is still in good shape and does not have any broken pieces. You might be able to find them by the trash behind most stores, but you may be best off asking permission to grab them and making sure that whatever store you are getting the material from does not typically stock items that may cause the wood to come in contact with chemicals. Once you have your pallet, you just need some sturdy wall hooks, a sander, and paint.