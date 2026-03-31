This Genius Wood Pallet DIY Creates The Perfect Stylish Floating Shelf
Finding the right combination of style, practicality, and cost when looking for a new shelf for your wall can be difficult. Most of the time, you will find shelves that really only match two of the three criteria: they are classy, spacious, but way too expensive, or they work great, do not break the bank, but look kind of dingy. Fortunately, if you are looking for a stylish, cheap, decorative wall shelf, you may just need to take a trip to the closest dumpster and build something yourself. With so many creative ways to turn wood pallets into stunning DIY wall decor, this hanging wood pallet shelf design by @adrianvvlogs on TikTok may be just the perfect addition to your home.
For this cheap and quick pallet repurposing project, you will only need a few items. First, you will need to find a pallet that is still in good shape and does not have any broken pieces. You might be able to find them by the trash behind most stores, but you may be best off asking permission to grab them and making sure that whatever store you are getting the material from does not typically stock items that may cause the wood to come in contact with chemicals. Once you have your pallet, you just need some sturdy wall hooks, a sander, and paint.
Building your floating DIY pallet shelf
This exciting wood pallet project is really quite simple to put together. To begin, you should thoroughly sand the entire surface of the pallet, making sure you remove all grime and make every edge nice and smooth. Next, install the wall hooks to the back of the pallet. Even though it is a shallow, decorative shelf, the wood will still be quite heavy, so you should make sure you have high-quality hooks. Then, paint the entire surface of the wood, inside and out, with a color of your choice. Since the pallet will stick out quite a bit, ensure to use a color that will go well with your wall.
@adrianvvlogs
Turning a pallet into floating Shelf #homedecor #diy #interiordesign
Once the pallet is sanded, painted, and the wall hooks are installed, you should mount them to the wall. If you have plaster walls, you would be best suited by mounting the pallet on a stud. You should aim to have the shelf higher on your wall to let it stand out best. Once mounted, you are ready to start decorating it with small trinkets, ornaments, and pictures. If you could not get enough of this style, and there were more pallets available when you grabbed the first one, you can always make more shelves or DIY your next dining room table.