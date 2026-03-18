12 Creative Ways To Turn Wood Pallets Into Stunning DIY Wall Decor
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Someone's trash is always another person's treasure, especially if that person is a creative DIYer. Wood pallets are often tossed due to breakage and damage. Although they may no longer be suitable for their original purpose, there are many ways to refurbish them and transform them into entirely different apparatuses. Wood pallets are highly versatile, with many functional and decorative uses, and we've sought out the multitude of ways they can be upcycled into wall decor.
Below are 12 ingenious ways to use wood pallets on your home's walls. The best part about these ideas is that they're doable on almost any budget, as long as you know where to find free pallets for DIY projects. These concepts do lean into woodworking, so they require access to common wood-related tools and supplies, such as drills, saws, sanders, wood glue, wood stain, and basic hardware. Fortunately, most of these products are already a part of most DIYers' collections.
Some of these decorative ideas solely serve aesthetic purposes, such as creating a farmhouse-style accent wall. Others also have functional qualities, such as creating extended storage space for kitchenware or garage clutter. In any case, with careful assembly and a gorgeous stain, every pallet has potential through one of these exciting wood pallet projects you can DIY at home.
Create a rustic world map made of wood pallets
Create a gorgeous world map with staggered pallet boards. Start by printing out a world map from Owl & Mouse, where you can pick from several map sizes that are designed to print on one or more pieces of standard-sized printer paper. Put Astoron Carbon Copy Paper between the map pages and wood, trace the map, and condition and sand the surface. If you have a steady hand with a burning tool, you can burn the world map into the wood. However, most DIYers will find it easier to stain the traced area instead.
Turn wood pallets into a personalized family home sign
All it takes are three slabs from a pallet to make a cozy family sign. Start by painting the three pieces with an exterior paint like Evolve Barn & Fence Paint. The original DIYer carved their own wooden letters, but less adept woodworkers can also purchase pre-shaped wood. Measure the sign's dimensions before ordering letters, so they aren't too big or small. Opt for cursive letters for a monogrammed aesthetic. Coat them with an exterior paint, stain, or finish, then affix them to the sign with super glue.
Craft a cozy wood wall shelf from repurposed pallets
Transform an old pallet into a hanging wall shelf by removing some of the slats. Remove the inner slats from the top or bottom of the pallet, leaving two end pieces. This creates an open-style shelf with two tiers. Bolt the finished project in any room and stock it with photographs, knick-knacks, and other decor to upgrade your space. Just be wary of setting candles on this creation, since the shelves are narrow and entirely made of natural wood.
Disassemble wood pallets into a striking, textured accent wall
This project is a large endeavor requiring a full repertoire of tools, including a drill, level, pin nails, studfinder, pin nail gun, table saw, reciprocating saw, and a pile of 1-foot by 2-foot lumber pieces. You'll also need a large stockpile of wood pallets, with one person recommending 17 for an 11-foot-by-8-foot wall. Watch a tutorial like Jenny from the Shop's YouTube video to create a professional-looking project. They include helpful tips, such as painting your wall a darker color to mask the inevitable gaps between boards.
Transform mini or full-size wood pallets into farmhouse-style houseplant holders
This original TikTok idea uses Dollar Tree's Crafters Square Wood Pallets, but it's also doable on a larger scale with full-size reclaimed pallets. Bolt the square pallets to the wall in vertical rows of two or more. Drill holes into the wood slats and Terra Cotta pots, so they can screw into the side. Keep in mind that this hack is best done with artificial plants, since the pots have nowhere to drain and may not get adequate sunlight from an interior wall.
Upcycle a wood pallet into a wall-mounted display shelf for children's rooms
Some wooden pallets can transition into shelves with minimal alterations. In @nicthecreatorr's TikTok, they flip the wooden platform upside-down and add narrow wood slats on top of the feet. This closes the gaps, creating ledges for shelving. They then sand it and re-stain it before bolting it to a wall. The finished shelf has a simple but rustic look and is perfect for holding toys, collectibles, small books, and other common bedroom items.
Create a hanging multi-tiered shelf for indoor and outdoor areas
This hack involves fully disassembling a reclaimed wood find. TikToker @divinerecipes rebuilds it into a hanging ladder shelf with five tiers for storage. With a weather-resistant exterior finish, this wall shelf can go indoors or outdoors. Hang it from a sturdy hook, with a rope looped through the topmost tier. Use it to display small plants, a small radio, or any other short decorative objects. You can follow @divinerecipes' idea of using screws to combine the shelves. Another option is to use wood glue for a more durable and long-lasting project.
Turn a pallet into a hanging wooden jewelry holder
Lovers of farmhouse and rustic decor can upcycle a pallet into an ingenious jewelry display. Give the wood a finish that matches other wooden furniture, and ensure the hooks match other hardware in the room, such as closet, dresser, and nightstand pull knobs. Add small screw hooks, like the Relbro Small Screw Hooks, along the slats, then bolt them to your wall. Hang your jewelry by type or by metal finish for an organized aesthetic.
Use wood pallets to make a Montessori-style wall shelf for books
If you come across an extra-large rectangular pallet, you've found the perfect base piece for a bookshelf. Disassemble the pallet and arrange the pieces in the same fashion as @rustoleumuk's TikTok. Sand, re-finish, and wax the boards to transform them into a rich, dark shade. Screw it into the wall, and add children's books, front-facing, along each shelf. Since the children's books are lightweight and the shelf is made of authentic wood, it should have no trouble supporting this Montessori-style display.
Repurpose a scrap wood pallet into wall storage for tools
Transform a wood pallet into hanging storage for various garage tools. Start by painting it the same color as your garage wall so it blends in. Then add various heavy-duty hooks, such as the 18-pack of Pvzzrkl's Garage Hooks. This pack includes five hook designs, ensuring you have options for a wide range of tools. The smaller hooks can hold simple tools, like hammers and screwdrivers. Meanwhile, the larger ones will support electronic equipment, such as power drills and reciprocating saws.
Craft a stylish mug holder for rustic kitchens out of pallets
DIY a coffee mug solution that upgrades your wall decor and declutters cabinets. Start by staining a pallet in a color that complements your kitchen by choosing an identical stain or one with the same warm or cool undertones. Install the hanging shelf over wall studs or use drywall anchors and screws for extra support. Install Relbro's Screw Hooks about 4.45 inches apart to ensure adequate space for each mug. Put your favorite mugs on display to add a personal touch to your kitchen.
Turn a pallet into a cozy, square wood lamp
Follow Makify1's YouTube tutorial for making a lamp by sawing a pallet into specific wood blocks. You'll also need a ¼-inch piece of plywood, a ¼-inch steel rod, and a vintage-style light. One option is to purchase separate components to create an old-style lamp. There are also prebuilt designs like the OuXean Vintage Table Lamp, if you don't want to scout out various light materials. Make sure the bulb isn't too close to the wood, and that you use an LED that doesn't emit heat. Affix the lamp box to your wall for a unique touch of flair.