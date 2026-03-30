This '70s And '80s Wall Decor Favorite Is Now A Hidden Gem At Thrift Stores

The '70s and '80s called, and they want their cuckoo clocks back. However, thrifters aren't willing to shirk these unique pieces so quickly. As the defining interior traits of decades past return to the forefront — including an uptick in natural materials, handmade objects, and the familiarity of a lived-in ambiance — these valuable antique finds are returning as in-demand decor for some, though they're well worth anyone's time for the resale potential alone. Some of these ornate timekeepers "clock in" at upwards of $1,000, yet others pop up in second-hand shops in the double digits. Collectors, consider this your sign to put these vintage accessories on your watch list.

Although cuckoo clocks were a must-have 50 years ago due to their intricate wooden handiwork, the time-telling gems date all the way back to the 17th century in Germany's Black Forest. Specifics about their founding are not entirely clear and still debated, but clockmaker Franz Anton Ketterer is often credited with the invention. The most recognized types of cuckoo clocks are the Bahnhäusleuhr (railroad house clocks) and Jagdstück (hunt piece clocks with forest animals).

The cuckoo clock's resurgence in the '70s and '80s wasn't permanent, and as the '90s moved towards styles like minimalism and monochrome and the digital era questioned the necessity of wall clocks entirely, its popularity waned. But now, we can breathe new life into old finds and embrace grandma chic trends to create the feeling of a comforting hug that so many interior designers are craving. Speaking on this current pursuit of nostalgia in our decor, Kerith Flynn, founder of Margali & Flynn Designs, told Better Homes & Gardens, "There's a romanticism about the 'good old days' that the style evokes, even [if you're part of a generation] that didn't experience it firsthand."