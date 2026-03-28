Transform An Old Jar And Vintage Doilies Into Gorgeous Spring Decor For Less

Now that winter has finally left the building, you might be ready to embrace lovely springtime decor. Flowers, of course, are symbolic of the season, which is why they are perfect to decorate with. You can even create a showstopping spring bouquet with artificial flowers! But if you're looking for a charming new way to display your blooms that's also budget friendly — grab a jar, a doily, and some ribbon. The YouTube DIYer from Our Upcycled Life shared how easy it is to transform these basic supplies into a flower frog. If you've never heard of flower frogs before, they are essentially objects set inside vases to help keep the flowers in position, utilizing either spikes or holes. You can put a clever spin on the idea with a doily.

For your makeshift vase, it shouldn't be difficult to get your hands on an empty glass jar. Save a sauce jar from pasta night or the next time you use the last drop of salsa. Hopefully, you have some spare ribbon and an old doily lying around as well that you'd love to repurpose with this DIY project. There are so many ways to transform vintage doilies into home decor, and it can be extra special if they have ties to loved ones. Yet, if you don't own any of these beautifully intricate cloths, it's possible to find them at thrift stores for a low price. Just make sure that the doily contains multiple holes in the middle.