Transform An Old Jar And Vintage Doilies Into Gorgeous Spring Decor For Less
Now that winter has finally left the building, you might be ready to embrace lovely springtime decor. Flowers, of course, are symbolic of the season, which is why they are perfect to decorate with. You can even create a showstopping spring bouquet with artificial flowers! But if you're looking for a charming new way to display your blooms that's also budget friendly — grab a jar, a doily, and some ribbon. The YouTube DIYer from Our Upcycled Life shared how easy it is to transform these basic supplies into a flower frog. If you've never heard of flower frogs before, they are essentially objects set inside vases to help keep the flowers in position, utilizing either spikes or holes. You can put a clever spin on the idea with a doily.
For your makeshift vase, it shouldn't be difficult to get your hands on an empty glass jar. Save a sauce jar from pasta night or the next time you use the last drop of salsa. Hopefully, you have some spare ribbon and an old doily lying around as well that you'd love to repurpose with this DIY project. There are so many ways to transform vintage doilies into home decor, and it can be extra special if they have ties to loved ones. Yet, if you don't own any of these beautifully intricate cloths, it's possible to find them at thrift stores for a low price. Just make sure that the doily contains multiple holes in the middle.
Here's how to craft the prettiest springtime vase using a jar and doily
Begin by peeling off the jar's label, then clean the glass the best you can using hot water and soap. While the outside is drying, pick out the spring flowers you'd like to add to your vase, such as gorgeous lilacs or tulips, then fill the vase with a bit of water. Now, place your vintage doily on top of the jar, keeping it centered. Unravel your ribbon of choice ribbon and cut a strand that's long enough to wrap around the jar's neck to create a bow. To make it even more festive, consider using a few strands with different colors of ribbon. Fold the doily down and tie a bow to secure it to the jar.
You now have a very unique flower frog. Slide the stems through the openings and they should help keep them in place. This project creates be a sweet-looking vase that'll complement any cottagecore living room. Try this idea with various jars and doily patterns so that each piece is one of a kind. Since the doily is only held on by ribbon, you can easily remove it any time you need to add water for your flowers. Although the cloth will cover a big portion of the jar, similar to a springtime hat, you can decoupage the glass with Mod Podge and tissue paper beforehand. Or, mist the outside of the jar with Frosted Glass Spray Paint so it looks even more complete.