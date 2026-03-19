How Joanna Gaines Builds A Showstopping Spring Bouquet With Artificial Flowers

Faux flowers are a great way to freshen up your space and decorate for spring without having to replace fresh-cut stems every week. If you struggle to put together artificial bouquets that look real, Joanna Gaines, designer and co-host of HGTV's "Fixer Upper," can help.

Last month, Gaines posted a video on Instagram showing herself assembling a gorgeous array of faux florals. "Build a faux arrangement with me," she wrote in the post's caption. "The Flower Shoppe is back at the Silos and I'm pulling together some of my favorite arrangements for the display." By taking inspiration from her arrangement and using some popular social media flower arranging hacks, you'll learn how to make stunning floral decor that's perfect for spring in no time. In the video, Gaines quickly assembled a large, beautiful bouquet by adding a few different types of fake spring flowers into a cute vase. She also utilized light, pastel colors that help give the arrangement a fresh, spring vibe.

All of the flowers Gaines used in the video are from The Flower Shoppe, which is part of her home decor company, Magnolia. While some artificial flowers will look obviously fake, appearing cheap or chintzy, higher-quality options will make for a more realistic bouquet. Some flowers from Gaines' company are rather affordable, with certain stems costing around $12. Others are a bit pricier if you want to replicate the designer's exact bouquet.