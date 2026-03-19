How Joanna Gaines Builds A Showstopping Spring Bouquet With Artificial Flowers
Faux flowers are a great way to freshen up your space and decorate for spring without having to replace fresh-cut stems every week. If you struggle to put together artificial bouquets that look real, Joanna Gaines, designer and co-host of HGTV's "Fixer Upper," can help.
Last month, Gaines posted a video on Instagram showing herself assembling a gorgeous array of faux florals. "Build a faux arrangement with me," she wrote in the post's caption. "The Flower Shoppe is back at the Silos and I'm pulling together some of my favorite arrangements for the display." By taking inspiration from her arrangement and using some popular social media flower arranging hacks, you'll learn how to make stunning floral decor that's perfect for spring in no time. In the video, Gaines quickly assembled a large, beautiful bouquet by adding a few different types of fake spring flowers into a cute vase. She also utilized light, pastel colors that help give the arrangement a fresh, spring vibe.
All of the flowers Gaines used in the video are from The Flower Shoppe, which is part of her home decor company, Magnolia. While some artificial flowers will look obviously fake, appearing cheap or chintzy, higher-quality options will make for a more realistic bouquet. Some flowers from Gaines' company are rather affordable, with certain stems costing around $12. Others are a bit pricier if you want to replicate the designer's exact bouquet.
Creating faux floral arrangements like Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines' spring decor hack makes any room feel fresher, even with fake plants. In her Instagram video, she used a combination of artificial anemone, lilac, tulip, delphinium, and ranunculus flowers, with shades of white and light pink hues to make her bouquet scream springtime. Though the soft shades of pink and peach she incorporates are similar, the slight difference in tone helps give depth to the fake bouquet. By using a combination of bundles and singular stems, Gaines' spring arrangement is dynamic and has lots of texture.
While the flowers themselves are beautiful, Gaines uses a quick trick to hold up the stems and keep them in place. Before arranging the florals, she stuffed a wire flower frog into the vase. This square piece of wire is similar to chicken wire, with rows of holes that will prevent the stems of your faux flowers from falling over. Using a flower frog or another tool to keep the stems in place, like floral foam, is a great way to ensure your artificial arrangement holds its shape.
When designing your own bouquet of artificial flowers, you might choose different spring flowers or colors to match your style and decor. If you're not the biggest fan of pinks, other pastel colors like purples, blues, or yellows are also beautiful for this season. The gorgeous faux floral decor could help you DIY a spring-inspired centerpiece, or set the vase in a windowsill to brighten any room.