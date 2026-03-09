Joanna Gaines' Spring Decor Hack Costs Nothing (And Makes Any Room Feel Fresh)
With the weather warming up and the sun returning, spring brings some people a surge of energy and a desire to change things up. Whether you're on the hunt for simple spring decluttering hacks or just want to liven up your home after a long winter, there are plenty of ways to make your home feel fresh without breaking the bank. One of the best ways comes from Joanna Gaines, via an interview with Good Housekeeping. She suggests looking to your own yard for inspiration and decor.
"The simplest thing you can do, especially in spring, is go forage in your own yard for early blooms or branches and give them a place on your dining table or kitchen counter in a vase that you love," Gaines explained. "It costs nothing, and I promise you'll have so much fun getting outside and letting yourself be curious and creative." While stores may have a broader range of options, there's something special about using plants from your own yard and garden. Not only does it bring some spring indoors, but it also allows you to enjoy nature even on days when you can't go outside. Plus, the natural scent of flowers can help freshen up your home if it's a bit stuffy from being closed up all winter — and it's completely free!
You can arrange your flowers in a vase as Gaines suggested, or use a jar or cup for a more informal feel. To keep them fresh longer, use warm water and add a little sugar and citrus juice to it to act as a temporary plant food. Refresh the water as it evaporates so they don't dry out as well. If you don't mind letting them fade faster, you can use them to craft a DIY floral wall hanging instead.
What are the best plants to use for decor?
While the absolute best plants to use are the ones that you enjoy, there are a few tips and tricks to making the most out of them. Flowers with longer stems are easier to arrange in vases or bouquets. That doesn't mean you can't use flowers with smaller stems, though. You'll just need to be more creative with how you display them. Floating them in a bowl of water or attaching them to a wreath are good options, or you could simply lay them out on your table.
You can absolutely pick a single flower or branch with buds on it, but if you want a fuller, more layered display then it's a good idea to grab flowers at multiple stages of growth. A mix of buds and partially opened flowers will look more dynamic. You can pick fully opened flowers as well, but be warned that they won't last as long. Additionally, don't be afraid to branch out from flowers. Foliage can be just as beautiful.
Whether the stems are short or long, look for flowers that don't have insects or insect eggs on them. Be sure to check the undersides of leaves and petals as well. If you see any, you can remove them by gently wiping the plant with a damp cloth before bringing them inside. You should be careful when choosing which plants to bring inside if you have pets. Some common garden flowers such as lilies, amaryllis, and tulips are toxic to pets. Look for these dog-safe shade perennials or other pet friendly plants for your display.