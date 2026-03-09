Joanna Gaines' Spring Decor Hack Costs Nothing (And Makes Any Room Feel Fresh)

With the weather warming up and the sun returning, spring brings some people a surge of energy and a desire to change things up. Whether you're on the hunt for simple spring decluttering hacks or just want to liven up your home after a long winter, there are plenty of ways to make your home feel fresh without breaking the bank. One of the best ways comes from Joanna Gaines, via an interview with Good Housekeeping. She suggests looking to your own yard for inspiration and decor.

"The simplest thing you can do, especially in spring, is go forage in your own yard for early blooms or branches and give them a place on your dining table or kitchen counter in a vase that you love," Gaines explained. "It costs nothing, and I promise you'll have so much fun getting outside and letting yourself be curious and creative." While stores may have a broader range of options, there's something special about using plants from your own yard and garden. Not only does it bring some spring indoors, but it also allows you to enjoy nature even on days when you can't go outside. Plus, the natural scent of flowers can help freshen up your home if it's a bit stuffy from being closed up all winter — and it's completely free!

You can arrange your flowers in a vase as Gaines suggested, or use a jar or cup for a more informal feel. To keep them fresh longer, use warm water and add a little sugar and citrus juice to it to act as a temporary plant food. Refresh the water as it evaporates so they don't dry out as well. If you don't mind letting them fade faster, you can use them to craft a DIY floral wall hanging instead.