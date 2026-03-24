The Cleaning Method That Makes Dirty Baseball Hats Look Brand New Again
If you're a dedicated baseball hat wearer or have loved ones who are, you know how gross they can get. Frankly, it's not surprising either. They're often exposed to an abundance of dirt and sweat, which shows up on the fabric. You might reach a point where there's no getting around cleaning them, even if you appreciate the worn-in look. Some people wash hats in the dishwasher, but if you're looking for an alternative method that's both easy and effective, give laundry stripping a try.
Laundry stripping is a method that gained popularity through social media, and it involves soaking clothes or linens in a mixture of ingredients to draw out any residue still hiding inside. What's interesting is that the items usually look "clean" before they're submerged. The results prove otherwise, and the water is pretty dirty afterwards. You can follow the same steps with baseball hats to remove sweat stains. To start, you'll need a blend of three ingredients: laundry detergent, washing soda, and Borax.
Keep in mind, this method isn't for every baseball hat. Hats that have cardboard bills should never be fully washed, only spot cleaned. You'll often find cardboard bills on caps that were produced decades ago, before plastic became the standard. Be sure to check your hat's label for any specific cleaning instructions as well.
Revive your sweat-covered baseball hats using laundry stripping
This method requires a large bin or bathtub. Start by filling it partially with hot water. Pour in 1/2 cup of laundry detergent, 1/4 cup of washing soda, and 1/4 cup of borax. Now, grab a long dowel rod or stick to stir everything together. Once it's completely blended, you can toss in your baseball hats. Use the dowel once again to help push the hats underneath the water. Allow the hats to remain in the water for a few hours so the mixture can work its magic.
When you check back, the water should reflect how much dirt and sweat was in your hats. Fish them out of the water, rinse them thoroughly, and remove any stubborn stains with hydrogen peroxide. Your baseball caps will now be ready for air drying. To help with shaping, set them on inverted bowls or fill their insides with wadded-up towels. Let the hats sit until they're fully dry.
You should now have a bunch of clean baseball hats that are free of sweat stains, odors, and all of that other grossness. Wear them proudly, and organize them using an unexpected Dollar Tree item. It's not a good idea to laundry strip any item too often, so only use this method for your caps once in a blue moon.