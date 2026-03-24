The Cleaning Method That Makes Dirty Baseball Hats Look Brand New Again

If you're a dedicated baseball hat wearer or have loved ones who are, you know how gross they can get. Frankly, it's not surprising either. They're often exposed to an abundance of dirt and sweat, which shows up on the fabric. You might reach a point where there's no getting around cleaning them, even if you appreciate the worn-in look. Some people wash hats in the dishwasher, but if you're looking for an alternative method that's both easy and effective, give laundry stripping a try.

Laundry stripping is a method that gained popularity through social media, and it involves soaking clothes or linens in a mixture of ingredients to draw out any residue still hiding inside. What's interesting is that the items usually look "clean" before they're submerged. The results prove otherwise, and the water is pretty dirty afterwards. You can follow the same steps with baseball hats to remove sweat stains. To start, you'll need a blend of three ingredients: laundry detergent, washing soda, and Borax.

Keep in mind, this method isn't for every baseball hat. Hats that have cardboard bills should never be fully washed, only spot cleaned. You'll often find cardboard bills on caps that were produced decades ago, before plastic became the standard. Be sure to check your hat's label for any specific cleaning instructions as well.