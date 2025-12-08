Easily Remove Sweat Stains From Hats With An Ordinary Household Staple

There are few things as wonderful as a go-to hat, be it a baseball cap, jaunty boater hat, or a beanie. But have you taken a look at the inside lining lately? You may find that it has developed a yellow ring on the lining, which is the result of sweat. When we sweat, the water evaporates and leaves behind a residue of salt, proteins, and body oils. What's worse is that they don't always come out with regular detergent and washing. To fully eradicate sweat stains from your favorite head topper, open up the medicine cabinet and pull out some hydrogen peroxide.

Although hydrogen peroxide can be used as a disinfectant and is a standard addition to any first aid kit, it's also an incredible stain remover. Hydrogen peroxide has bleaching properties and is basically the liquid form of oxygen bleach, as it's very chemically similar to sodium percarbonate. As a bonus, it is typically a color-safe bleach, unlike traditional chlorine bleach. Hydrogen peroxide works to break down organic compounds that cause stains by releasing oxygen, especially compounds containing protein, such as those left behind from sweat. When combined with a little basic dish soap, you can create an incredible sweat stain-fighting combination.