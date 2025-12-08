Easily Remove Sweat Stains From Hats With An Ordinary Household Staple
There are few things as wonderful as a go-to hat, be it a baseball cap, jaunty boater hat, or a beanie. But have you taken a look at the inside lining lately? You may find that it has developed a yellow ring on the lining, which is the result of sweat. When we sweat, the water evaporates and leaves behind a residue of salt, proteins, and body oils. What's worse is that they don't always come out with regular detergent and washing. To fully eradicate sweat stains from your favorite head topper, open up the medicine cabinet and pull out some hydrogen peroxide.
Although hydrogen peroxide can be used as a disinfectant and is a standard addition to any first aid kit, it's also an incredible stain remover. Hydrogen peroxide has bleaching properties and is basically the liquid form of oxygen bleach, as it's very chemically similar to sodium percarbonate. As a bonus, it is typically a color-safe bleach, unlike traditional chlorine bleach. Hydrogen peroxide works to break down organic compounds that cause stains by releasing oxygen, especially compounds containing protein, such as those left behind from sweat. When combined with a little basic dish soap, you can create an incredible sweat stain-fighting combination.
Hydrogen peroxide breaks down stubborn stains
In a small dish, combine one part dish soap to two parts hydrogen peroxide. The dish soap will not only help to break down oily residue, but also further dilutes the hydrogen peroxide, which, although is generally considered color-safe, is a bleach and could still cause mild discoloration. To ensure your favorite hat doesn't change colors, be sure to use a basic household hydrogen peroxide, which is typically sold in a 3% concentration. Additionally, test the solution in a small area before applying it to the full sweat ring to ensure there's no unwanted bleaching.
After, massage the hydrogen peroxide and dish soap into the fabric wherever you see sweat stains. Then, use a cleaning brush or old tooth brush to further agitate the solution and work it into the fabric's fibers. When the hydrogen peroxide comes in contact with the sweat stains, you should hear a light fizzing sound — that's how you know it's working. If you don't hear the hydrogen peroxide fizzing while cleaning, then it's possible it's expired, which makes the solution moot. Once the stains have fully lifted, rinse the hat in cold water and let dry fully. If the stains are particularly stubborn, you may need to repeat this process a few times. Have some leftover hydrogen peroxide and dish soap? This combo is also one of the best ways to remove yellow stains from clothing, like those armpit stains on your favorite white shirt.