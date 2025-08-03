The 5 Best Ways To Remove Yellow Stains From Clothing

Have you ever taken a load of laundry out of the washer just to find little yellow stain that simply doesn't seem to go away with regular laundering? Especially common on lighter fabrics, yellow stains can be caused by a number of things: built up body oil and sweat, oxidization, or fabric in contact with substances like nicotine or urine. When it comes to stain removal, many of us reach straight for a bottle of chlorine bleach, which is known for its whitening and stain fighting properties, but actually, bleach can cause yellow staining as well.

It can be very frustrating when your go-to detergent and stain removers don't make a dent, and you might be tempted to get rid of the item altogether — don't be too hasty though, as there are luckily plenty of simple stain removal remedies and products that can eliminate those stains in no time. We've compiled five of the top ways to tackle yellow laundry stains, with options you can find in your cleaning aisle like oxygen bleach, as well as ideas from the produce aisle, like lemon juice.

As a note, even though these methods can be very effective, some of them will need to be repeated to fully eliminate stains depending on the severity and how long it has been on the fabric. When you're done treating and washing each clothing item, check that the stains are actually gone before drying, as a tumble in high heat can further set existing stains.