Hydrogen Peroxide Not Fizzing While Cleaning? Here's What It Means

Hydrogen peroxide is an easy-to-use disinfectant and stain remover, best known for the bubbles it produces while cleaning. Naturally, it can be confusing and concerning when you splash some hydrogen peroxide onto a surface and it doesn't fizz. Unfortunately, a lack of bubbles most likely means your hydrogen peroxide has expired. While an unopened bottle of hydrogen peroxide can last for a few years, the solution degrades more quickly after opening. If it's been a few months or longer since you opened the bottle, it's likely expired and no longer useful for cleaning.

There is another option, although it's less likely. Hydrogen peroxide only fizzes when it comes into contact with certain catalysts, like iron. It's unlikely, but technically possible, that the surface you're trying to clean doesn't have any catalysts on it. To double-check, pour a small amount of hydrogen peroxide onto another surface. If it still doesn't fizz, your hydrogen peroxide is definitely expired. If it does fizz, keep your hydrogen peroxide and just use a different cleaner on that particular surface. Depending on the type of area you're trying to clean, you could use vinegar or even Epsom salt to remove some stains.