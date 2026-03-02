This Space-Saving Dollar Tree Hack Organizes Your Hats With An Unexpected Item

Despite being simple pieces of plastic, Dollar Tree's shower curtain rings offer numerous ways to store your hats. But first, you'll need to hook each cap onto a ring, one by one. Again, if you have more hats, lining them up in the same direction and combining multiple on one ring can help save space and use fewer shower curtain rings. Once your hats are situated on the rings, it's now time to hang them up. One of the easiest options is to link the rings around the bottom of a clothes hanger. Hang it in your closet, and all your hats will dangle from a single hanger.

To install a more permanent fixture, a tension rod is a great idea for a beautiful, well-organized wardrobe. While a clothes rod typically extends left to right in a closet, installing a shorter bar from front to back provides a convenient place to hang your hats with shower curtain rings. You can also use a section of your regular hanging space if there's room to spare. Or, maybe you have a set of wall hooks on the back of your closet door — that works too. Simply place three to four caps on a shower curtain ring and hang the ring from a hook.

This hack works beyond the closet as well. For instance, a wall-mounted organizer with a bar or hooks for hanging keys could also keep a few caps right by your front door. For vertical hat storage, try hanging a chain from the ceiling and clipping the shower curtain rings onto the segments.