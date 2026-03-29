Build A Simple Firewood Storage Rack Anyone Can DIY Using Ordinary Wood

To have a fireplace or a wood stove during the winter months is something of a luxury, as it provides a boatload of cozy vibes and high-intensity heat that won't show up on your electric bill. Now, lugging the wood back and forth isn't everyone's cup of tea. (Though as the old saying goes, "firewood warms you twice" — once when you chop or stack it, and again when you burn it.) To make it easier, it helps to have a firewood rack in a convenient place in or around your house. But you don't have to spring for one of those expensive builds. All you need to effectively pull off a sturdy storage rack is a concrete cinder block or two and some 2-by-4 or 2-by-6 pieces.

When it comes to firewood, you want a stand that keeps wood neat and dry by elevating it off the wet ground, as the moisture level affects how hot it burns. In this iteration, the cinder blocks provide height, and the wood provides structure. Simply place the cinder block on a flat area where you'd like your firewood stand to live, with the openings facing the ceiling. Next, place a support board in each of the cinder block's openings, angling them up to create a vertical "V" shape. Choose boards long enough to support your storage needs. I keep a small version in my house that uses two, 3-foot-long boards, but you can use longer ones to hold more wood.